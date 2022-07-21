Gold medalist Noah Lyles, silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, left, and bronze medalist Erriyon Knighton, right, celebrate after the men’s 200-meter final at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday in Eugene, Ore.
Associated Press
RUNNING FOR SILVER
For the second time in the space of a year, Kenny Bednarek is heading home with a silver medal.
Eleven months after capturing a silver at the Tokyo Olympics, the Rice Lake alumnus earned another by taking second in the men’s 200-meter final at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday in Eugene, Ore. Canada’s Andre De Grasse ran a personal best to beat Bednarek in Tokyo, and American Noah Lyles replicated the feat to win at Hayward Field.
Lyles, the defending world champion, won the gold medal in 19.31 seconds, blowing away the rest of the field. Bednarek finished in 19.77 seconds, holding off American teammate Erriyon Knighton by 0.03 seconds to earn silver. It was a season best for Bednarek.
Lyles pulled away over the final 75 meters, leaving no doubt about who would cross the line first. But Bednarek fended off Knighton, who closed the gap on his left shoulder but never surpassed the former Rice Lake star. He still managed to take third to complete a podium sweep for the United States.
At 23 years of age, Bednarek’s professional trophy haul now includes two silver medals and a Diamond League championship in the 200.
This was Bednarek’s second time competing at the World Athletics Championships. He made the United States team in 2019, but was eliminated in the 200-meter prelims as a nerve flare-up slowed him down.
There were no such issues three years later. He saved his fastest run of the year for the biggest race of the season.