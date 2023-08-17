Bengals Camp Football

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) prepares to perform a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

 Jeff Dean

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was found not guilty Thursday of aggravated menacing in a January traffic dispute.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Gwen Bender acquitted Mixon of the misdemeanor charge after a four-day bench trial.

  