Five UW-Eau Claire football players who were involved in a racist group discussion on Snapchat last year will not be with the team when the Blugolds begin practices on Monday, UW-Eau Claire head coach Wesley Beschorner told the Leader-Telegram.
The second-year head man said the players have agreed to take part in restorative justice efforts to rejoin the team in the future.
“Our players and coaches have shown exceptional leadership throughout these past days and weeks,” Beschorner said in a statement. “Once both sides agreed that a solution to the football side of this issue would be best resolved by the actual stakeholders, rather than outside voices, we progressed to the outcome that we felt was best for our program in short order. Earning back the trust of their teammates and coaches will be a long and difficult process, but these young men have agreed to shoulder that responsibility. This will allow our team to focus on continuing to build Blugold football into a championship program.”
The five players, who the university has not identified citing the federal Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, were suspended in November when a discussion among them using social media service Snapchat was leaked and became public. The conversation included a picture of a cross burning at a Ku Klux Klan rally. Accompanying the photo was the comment, “For all who can’t make the BME meeting, (name deleted) and I are holding WME tonight at 7.” (WME referred to a nonexistent White Male Empowerment group in contrast to the actual Black Male Empowerment group on campus that includes numerous Black football players.)
Others responded to the initial message by asking if the cross would still be burning if they’d arrive a few minutes late to the WME meeting.
The university announced on Sept. 22 that a panel of faculty, students and staff found the discussion did not violate the UW System code of conduct, and that the five players would be reinstated to the team. That decision was met with backlash from members of the football team and the task force convened by UW-Eau Claire chancellor James Schmidt in December following a pair of racist incidents on campus last year.
Among the frustrations expressed by the task force in a statement, as well as by people inside the Blugold football program in conversations with the Leader-Telegram, was a lack of an apology from the five players.
“To date, there has been no public apology, no requirement that those involved be held accountable, and no participation in restorative justice,” the task force wrote in its statement, signed by its three co-chairs and 11 other members, that was released on Sept. 24.
Members of the team expressed displeasure with the university’s handling of the situation on social media, including starting quarterback and team captain Jonathan Malueg.
“We are seeking change, but being ignored by the administration. We were promised transparency from Chancellor Schmidt and we never got it throughout the process,” Malueg tweeted on Sept. 23. “This process that occurred was nothing but broken promises and secrecy to members of the team and the campus community. As students, athletes, faculty, we should be ashamed of how the leaders of our university handled this and went on to take our team’s right to decide who can/can’t be on our team away from us. We will stand for what is right.”
Defensive back Carmelo Rosado wrote UW-Eau Claire’s actions “proved that the University does not see racial discrimination as a priority,” on Twitter.
“You are now forcing us as a Football Team and the Athletic Department to accept these individuals back into our Family,” Rosado tweeted a day after the university’s announcement of the players’ reinstatement. “Without any repercussions, without any form of an apology and with disregard to the opinions of the individuals their actions affected.”
Restorative justice, which was recommended for the students involved in the Snapchat discussion by the task force in February, emphasizes accountability and repairing the harm caused by actions.
The university announced it is creating a Center for Racial and Restorative Justice on campus last month. Warren Anderson, UW-Eau Claire’s vice chancellor for equity, diversity, inclusion and student affairs, told the Leader-Telegram the new center was not created in response to the recent racist incidents on campus.
UW-Eau Claire is not participating in football games this fall after the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opted to cancel sports for the remainder of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Monday marks the first time Beschorner can begin working with his players in a practice setting.
“We’re incredibly excited to get our football team back together,” Beschorner said. “We’re going to have two practices a day, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. We’re dividing them up into groups and staying in groups. We’re doing every protocol that Eau Claire and UW-Eau Claire has in place.”
UW-Eau Claire is coming off a 3-7 season after dealing with injuries to both Malueg and starting running back Austin Belot. Beschorner expressed an eagerness to see the new additions to the roster in action, including the freshmen and a pair of transfers from recently shuttered Division II program St. Cloud State.