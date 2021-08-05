An opponent’s big inning proved costly for the Eau Claire Express for a second consecutive night.
Minnesota scored five runs in the seventh inning, providing all the insurance the Mud Puppies would need in a 10-6 win over Eau Claire on Thursday at Carson Park. It came a day after the Express surrendered six runs in the ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to St. Cloud.
Kyle Huckstorf’s grand slam turned a 6-4 Mud Puppies lead into a six-run advantage in the seventh. He drove a pitch from Jake Karaba over the left-field fence.
The Express threatened a rally when they loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth inning, but could only push two runs across. They continued to fight in the ninth, when Ryan Lin-Peistrup’s double went off the left-field wall to put runners on second and third with one out. But they would get no further.
Robert Hogan and Eddie Park had two hits each for Eau Claire. Park improved his batting average to .340 on the season.
“I’m just super confident at the plate now,” Park said on the Northwoods League broadcast. “It’s to the point where I feel like there isn’t a pitcher that can beat me. I’m just playing with confidence and it helps me see the ball well and take good swings.”
Mud Puppies starter Tom Skoro overcame a shaky start to earn the win. The Express scored four times across the first four innings, but never again off the starter. He worked 6.2 innings and struck out five.
“(He was) getting ahead in counts and forcing us to take bad swings,” Park said. “That pitcher, he had a good day.”
The Express dropped to 12-15 in the second half of the year and will need to get hot over the last week of the season to reach the playoffs. Eau Claire trails Duluth by one game for second place in the Great Plains East and is 2.5 games behind leader Waterloo. If Waterloo wins the division, Eau Claire would only need to take second to reach the postseason due to the Bucks’ first-half title.
Eau Claire hosts Minnesota again on Friday before welcoming Waterloo to town for games on Saturday and Sunday.