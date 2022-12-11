The UW-Stout men’s basketball team returned to their home floor at Johnson Fieldhouse Friday night to take on the Loras College Duhawks.
The Blue Devils entered the game with a 4-4 record and were coming off a 92-69 road loss to No. 15-ranked UW-Oshkosh the prior weekend.
UW-Stout led at halftime but was unable to withstand a second-half comeback by Loras, losing a close game, 83-76.
Midway through the first half, Loras had built a 16-9 lead. This is when the UW-Stout went on their first run of the game.
The Blue Devils went on a 7-0 run in less than two minutes to tie the game at 16-16 with 8:18 remaining in the first half.
With 6:57 remaining, a layup by Aidan Shore, sophomore center, gave the Blue Devils their first lead of the night, 20-18.
Minutes later, two three-pointers by George Scharlau, junior forward, put the Blue Devils up 26-18 with just over five minutes left until halftime.
The Blue Devils led by 12 points with three minutes until halftime, but Loras closed the half with an 11-4 run to narrow UW-Stout’s lead to 37-32 going into the locker room.
Loras kept their momentum going in the beginning of the second half, regaining the lead over the Blue Devils 42-41 just over three minutes in.
The two sides traded the lead for several minutes, until Loras eventually went on a run. The Duhawks regained the lead off a three-pointer by Ali Sabet, a junior guard, to go up 57-55 with 11:09 remaining in the game.
Loras went on a 9-0 run to gain a 63-55 lead over the Blue Devils with 8:30 left to play.
Scharlau responded with a three-pointer to put the Blue Devils back within five points, but this is the closest UW-Stout got to the lead for the rest of the game.
Loras was able to get to the free throw line and convert on many possessions down the stretch, as well as get timely stops on defense.
The Duhawks regained a double-digit lead with 3:38 remaining in the game, going up 73-63, and the Blue Devils were unable to rally in the end, falling 83-76.
Loras converted 22-25 shots from the free throw line in the second half alone, going 30-35 for the game.
The Blue Devils shot the ball well the whole game, particularly in the second half, shooting 50% from the floor including 5-12 on three pointers. However, they weren’t able to get enough stops on defense to withstand Loras in the second half.
Brody Fox, sophomore guard, led UW-Stout with 26 points in the game. Scharlau ended with 19 points and a 5-6 mark on three-pointers.
The Blue Devils now enter a stretch with only one game in the next 19 days. They next face Buena Vista University on the road on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Storm Lake, Iowa.