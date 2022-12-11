Playing in the Rafters

UW Stout's Aidan Shore elevates for a shot at the corner of the key over Loras' Alex Singleton on Friday night at Johnson Field House in Menomonie.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

The UW-Stout men’s basketball team returned to their home floor at Johnson Fieldhouse Friday night to take on the Loras College Duhawks.

The Blue Devils entered the game with a 4-4 record and were coming off a 92-69 road loss to No. 15-ranked UW-Oshkosh the prior weekend.