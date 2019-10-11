UW-Stout at UW-La Crosse
Game time: 1 p.m., La Crosse.
Radio: WMEQ (106.3/880)
Records: UW-Stout 1-3 overall (0-1 in WIAC), UW-La Crosse 2-2 (0-1 in WIAC).
Last time out: UW-Stout wasn't able to kick off a winning streak, falling 26-23 in its WIAC opener to UW-Oshkosh a week after the team earned its first win against California Lutheran. The Blue Devils rallied from a 23-7 hole with 16 straight points but Titans kicker Jaydon Haag made a 42-yard field goal with 8:49 remaining in the fourth to fend off pesky Stout. Blue Devil quarterback Sean Borgerding threw for 207 yards, while Levy Hamer and Kevion McDonald had 88 and 62 yards receiving, respectively.
UW-La Crosse, picked to finish second in the WIAC in the preseason poll, had a disappointing opening to conference play with a 38-20 loss to UW-Platteville last Saturday. UW-La Crosse led at half but was shut out in the final half an hour of play. The loss dropped the Eagles out of the D3Football.com Top 25 poll after previously sitting No. 16. There are now six teams outside the poll receiving more votes than UW-La Crosse.
History: The Blue Devils eliminated a 14-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation last year to force overtime. Unfortunately for Stout, UW-La Crosse earned a strip sack just three plays into the extra frame that Rusty Murphy returned 57 yards to the house to end it. Borgerding threw for 315 yards in the contest, with 102 yards of production going to then-freshman wideout Tyler Seymour.
UW-La Crosse handily leads the all-time series, which dates back to 1913, 72-16-5.
Hello again: UW-Stout kicker/punter Alec Benzinger earned the WIAC Special Teams Athlete of the Week honor for a second straight week after hitting his three field goal and two extra point attempts and sending off six punts for an average of 41.3 yards. He's currently the team's leading scorer and in second among kickers in the WIAC with 24 points.
Line play: UW-Stout has struggled with both stopping sacks and getting to the quarterback, ranking last in the WIAC in both categories. UW-La Crosse poses a tough challenge for the offensive line as its 14 sacks on the year is just two behind WIAC leader UW-Oshkosh.
For the foes: UW-La Crosse looked to be on the right path after two weeks, winning a pair of overtime games and knocking off ranked Illinois Wesleyan. Since they've lost twice to drop back to .500, with the streak beginning with a 23-17 loss to Dickinson State.
The Eagles defense has struggled, ranked seventh in the league in total defense, but does boast ball hawk Joey Roth. He's snagged three interceptions this season, tied for tops in the WIAC. Wide receiver Cole Spieker was a first-team All-WIAC selection last year and has put up at least 70 yards in three of the team's four outings this year but only one TD. Quarterbacking the squad is sophomore Evan Lewandowski, ranked ninth in the WIAC with a 95.7 pass efficiency.
— Jack Goods