UW-Stout at UW-Platteville
Game time: 2 p.m., Platteville.
Radio: WMEQ (106.3/880).
Records: UW-Stout 1-4 overall (0-2 in WIAC), UW-Platteville (4-1, 1-1 in WIAC).
Last time out: UW-Stout dug itself into a 27-0 hole against UW-La Crosse before the Blue Devils finally found the end zone in a 40-22 loss to the Eagles last Saturday. The Blue Devils turned the ball over four times, while quarterback Sean Borgerding was sacked eight times, as UW-Stout dropped a second straight WIAC game.
UW-Platteville, ranked No. 18 in the latest D3football.com poll, is also disappointed after a loss last week. The Pioneers entered the fourth quarter tied at 14 with UW-Whitewater, a fellow ranked squad, but gave up an eventual game-winning touchdown late in a 21-14 loss.
History: UW-Platteville has defeated UW-Stout in seven of the last eight meetings, but the lone Blue Devil triumph in that period came last season. Borgerding led a 14-play, 76-yard drive in the closing minutes and Keyshawn Carpenter ran for a 2-yard score with four seconds remaining to secure a 38-33 UW-Stout victory. The Pioneers hold an all-time series lead of 37-24-1 in matchups dating back to 1935.
Time to go: UW-Stout's 1-4 start is its worst record through five games since 2015, when the Blue Devils posted the same mark. UW-Stout finished that season 3-7.
Air raid: Don't expect much rushing in this matchup, as both these teams rank in the bottom half of the league in rushing yardage. UW-Stout's top two ground threats, Josh Nitek and Nick Arguedas, have each failed to break the 200-yard mark for the season.
Borgerding is coming off a career day yardage-wise, having thrown for 381 yards against UW-La Crosse. Levy Hamer still leads the WIAC in receiving yards, pushing his season total to 504 with a career-high 189 yards last week. Incredibly, 107 yards of that production came in the fourth quarter alone.
Target locked on: UW-Stout's defensive unit has allowed the most points in the WIAC, but they do have two of the top five tacklers in the league in Jed Schlegel (tied for third with 46) and Luke Wilz (tied for fifth with 45).
For the foes: UW-Platteville quarterback Colin Schuetz leads a Pioneer offense that ranks first in the WIAC in scoring and passing yards per game. He isn't a volume chucker either, leading the league in pass efficiency. One of his top targets, Donald Allender, is leading the league in scoring, while Tyler Knigge is second in receiving yards. Defensively, the Pioneers have only allows opponents to score on 50% of red zone trips and have forced seven fumbles and 11 interceptions.
The Pioneers are celebrating their homecoming this weekend. The program is 46-39-4 all-time in homecoming games.
— Jack Goods