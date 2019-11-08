UW-Stout at UW-Whitewater
Game time: 2 p.m., Whitewater.
Radio: WMEQ (106.3/880).
Records: UW-Stout 3-5 overall (2-3 in WIAC), UW-Whitewater 8-0 (5-0 in WIAC).
Last time out: UW-Stout earned a second straight victory, earning its first win streak of the season, with a 30-24 triumph against UW-River Falls last Saturday. Defensive back Cannon Griner sealed the game late, recording an interception with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Sean Borgerding put the Blue Devils ahead less than a minute prior, rushing for two yards to break a 24-24 tie.
No. 3 UW-Whitewater stayed undefeated on the season and in the WIAC by scoring a go-ahead touchdown with 8:36 remaining in the fourth quarter in a 21-17 outing against UW-La Crosse. Jarrod Ware scored the critical TD from 10 yards out, but it was Alex Peete who was the offensive engine of the afternoon. He rushed for 145 yards and a score.
History: Peete was also strong in the last meeting between these two teams, rushing for 154 yards and three scores in a 40-10 Warhawk victory. UW-Stout turned the ball over three times as UW-Whitewater got out to a 40-3 lead before Tyler Seymour caught a 13-yard TD pass for the Blue Devils. The Warhawks hold a 49-10-2 advantage in the all-time series.
Back on track: The Blue Devils have seemingly fixed their issues running the ball, totalling 132 yards on the ground against UW-River Falls a week after putting up 222 against UW-Stevens Point. UW-Stout only managed 83 yards rushing in the three games prior combined. Borgerding has lead the way on both occasions, rushing for 149 yards against UW-Stevens Point and 51 against UW-River Falls.
Finding a groove: If the Blue Devils were to pull off an upset, it would mark the program's first win streak since early last season, when UW-Stout beat Gustavus Adolphus, California Lutheran and UW-Eau Claire in September.
UW-Stout's last victory against a ranked opponent came on Sept. 9, 2017, when the Blue Devils toppled No. 4 St. Thomas, 25-22.
Honor roll: Linebacker Brandon Vecchio was honored during halftime last week for winning the program's Warren Bowlus Academic Achievement Award. He was presented with a $1,000 check for the achievement.
For the foes: UW-Whitewater is the only WIAC program remaining in the D3football.com Top 25 poll after UW-Platteville fell out this week. The Warhawks, who haven't lost a regular season game since September of 2017, feature a multi-faceted rushing attack and strong defense. Four Warhawks have ran for over 200 yards, including Stanley-Boyd graduate Ronny Ponick. Their 197 rush yards per game tops the WIAC. Signal-caller Zach Oles isn't the most-used QB in the league, but he's rather efficient when his number is called. The defense allows a WIAC-low 65 yards per game and 13.8 points.
