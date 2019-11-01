UW-Stout vs. UW-River Falls
Game time: 1 p.m., Menomonie.
Radio: WMEQ (106.3/880).
Records: UW-Stout 2-5 overall (1-3 in WIAC), UW-River Falls 1-6 (0-4 in WIAC).
Last time out: UW-Stout was finally able to get off its WIAC slide, earning its first conference win of the season in dramatic fashion. Sean Borgerding threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Seymour in double overtime and the Blue Devils defense forced a fumble to seal a 38-31 victory against UW-Stevens Point.
UW-River Falls scored more points against the UW-Whitewater defense than any of the Warhawks previous foes, but it wasn't enough to keep the game close in a 49-28 victory for the No. 3 team in the country.
History: UW-River Falls finished on top in a game featuring four lead changes last season, besting the Blue Devils 21-19 on the Falcons' home turf. Levy Hamer had 100 yards receiving in the game, but it wasn't enough to stop UW-River Falls from pushing its lead in the all-time series to 70-35.
Thanks for the memories: UW-Stout will celebrate its 14 seniors this week since the Blue Devils finish the year with a pair of road games against UW-Whitewater and UW-Eau Claire.
Who's hot: Hamer may get most of the attention when it comes to Stout's wideouts, but don't forget about the talented Kevion McDonald. He's recorded two straight 100-yard days, catching nine passes for 136 yards against the Pointers last weekend. His receiving numbers have gone up each week this season, starting at 15 yards in Week 1.
Finding footing: UW-Stout was able to get on back on track in the running game, rushing for 222 yards against UW-Stevens Point. The Blue Devils only mustered 83 total yards on the ground in the previous three games combined, including a 3-yard performance against UW-Platteville and a negative-7-yard performance against UW-La Crosse.
The Pointer matchup was only the second time all year the Blue Devils have surpassed 200 yards on the ground. Borgerding led the way with 149 yards and a rushing score.
For the foes: The Falcons boast the top total offense and second-best passing offense in the WIAC, led by quarterback Ben Beckman. He's averaging 42 attempts and 301 yards per game and is the top yard producer at any position in the WIAC. The defense is another story, explaining UW-River Falls' winless record in conference play. The team's 453 yards allowed per game is worst in the league. Wideout Alex Herink, a Hudson native, is second in the league in catches and receiving yards per game.
