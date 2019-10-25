UW-Stout vs. UW-Stevens Point
Game time: 1 p.m., Menomonie.
Radio: WMEQ (106.3/880).
Records: UW-Stout 1-5 overall (0-3 in WIAC), UW-Stevens Point 2-4 (1-2 in WIAC).
Last time out: UW-Stout clawed its way back from a 24-7 hole but fell short in a 33-27 loss to then-No. 18 UW-Platteville, the team's fourth one-score defeat of the season. Quarterback Sean Borgerding threw for 334 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, but after scoring the last TD with 1:11 left there wasn't enough time to complete the comeback.
The Pointers are coming off a one-sided loss to the No. 3 UW-Whitewater Warhawks, suffering the program's first shutout since 2005 in a 38-0 defeat. UW-Whitewater steadily pulled away, scoring a touchdown in each of the first three quarters before finishing the game off with 17 points in the fourth. Despite the tough showing on the scoreboard, it was a good day for Thorp native Kameron Kryzanski, who led the team with eight tackles.
History: The series has been tight in recent years, with UW-Stout and UW-Stevens Point splitting the last six meetings. Each of those matchups has been decided by seven points or less. The Blue Devils went on a 10-6 run in the final quarter last season to earn a 31-27 win and cut the Pointers' lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1913, to 51-21-2.
Special circumstances: UW-Stout is celebrating Heroes Day as part of the school's Fan Jam. The Blue Devils will recognize and honor current members of the military, veterans and service personnel during the game.
Tale of two numbers: The passing and receiving numbers were eye-popping against UW-Platteville, with Levy Hamer and Kevion McDonald each notching over 110 yards receiving and Borgerding throwing for 300 yards for a second straight game. The running game was much more dire, with UW-Stout only putting up two yards. Even if you take out the negative numbers from Borgerding and McDonald, the team's two running backs of Josh Nitek and Nick Arguedas combined for just 14 yards.
There may be an opportunity for a spark this week considering UW-Stevens Point ranks last in the WIAC in rushing defense. The Pointers allow an average of 195 yards per game on the ground.
For the foes: The Pointers are riding a two-game losing streak and have dropped three of their last four heading into this matchup. UW-Stevens Point is middle of the pack or worse in nearly every statistical category. The Pointers' main strength defensively is their defensive backs, which forced three interceptions against UW-Whitewater and currently rank top in the league in defensive pass efficiency. Running back ShamaJ Williams is is fourth in the WIAC in rushing yards per game, averaging 57, while quarterback Matt Urmanski leads the offense. He's averaging 224 yards per game.
— Jack Goods