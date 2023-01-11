The UW-Stout women’s basketball team recorded their first loss in conference play after a 72-54 loss at UW-La Crosse Wednesday night.
Stout’s Raegan Sorensen scored half the team’s 14 points in the first quarter, and the teams answered each other almost shot-for-shot, but the Eagles were able to pull up one thanks to a last-second 3-pointer from La Crosse’s Alivia Arnebeck.
The Eagles led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Throughout the first half, neither team had more than a 4-point lead until the last four minutes of the second quarter, when the Eagles pulled ahead with a 9-4 run, finishing the half 33-28.
In the second half, the Eagles made it clear that they were not going to let go of that lead.
The Eagles had a 10-point scoring run in the third quarter, giving them a 13-point lead until Haylee Yaeger made Stout’s first bucket on the board for the second half.
La Crosse forward Carly Coulthart answered back, making her fourth 3-pointer of the night to continue the Eagles’ lead.
The Blue Devils were not able to catch up to the Eagles, finishing the third with a score of 40-55.
In the first half of the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils’ only points came from free throws. The Eagles’ defense kept the Blue Devils at bay, holding Stout’s field goal percentage at 34.5 percent.
The Eagles’ offense, on the other hand, sank layup after layup, maintaining a 50 percent field goal percentage.
Despite a handful of buckets in the last four minutes of gameplay, the Blue Devils were not able to break the Eagles’ 18-point lead, and the game ended with a score of 72-54.
UW Stout is now 4-1 in the WIAC and 12-3 overall.
The Blue Devils are slated to host the No. 13 UW-Whitewater Warhawks at 3 p.m. Saturday.