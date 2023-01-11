The UW-Stout women’s basketball team recorded their first loss in conference play after a 72-54 loss at UW-La Crosse Wednesday night.

Stout’s Raegan Sorensen scored half the team’s 14 points in the first quarter, and the teams answered each other almost shot-for-shot, but the Eagles were able to pull up one thanks to a last-second 3-pointer from La Crosse’s Alivia Arnebeck.