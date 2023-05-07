The UW-Eau Claire baseball team wrapped up Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play for the season with four games on the road against the UW-La Crosse Eagles, the No. 16 ranked team in the nation for Division III.
The Blugolds dropped three out of the four games against the Eagles, with their lone win coming in the second game of the series, a 5-2 victory.
The Blugolds finished 3-21 in WIAC play, which put them in last place in the conference standings. They will miss the WIAC baseball tournament, as only the top four teams qualify.
The first game in La Crosse on Friday was a 12-2 victory for the Eagles. The Blugolds’ freshman starting pitcher PJ Ford went almost six innings and gave up 11 runs on 14 hits. The Eagles’ starter—Isaiah Katz—pitched a complete seven-inning game and only surrendered two runs, which was on a two-run home run in the fourth inning by UW-EC junior Andrew Murphy.
Game two of Friday’s doubleheader was a full nine-inning game, which the Blugolds won 5-2. They took a 4-0 lead with a four-run third inning that included RBI hits by sophomore Walter Johnson and senior Jacob Lacy and rode strong pitching the rest of the way to get the victory.
Blugold junior starting pitcher Matt Moore was credited with the win after a strong seven innings on the mound with only two runs given up. UW-EC sophomore pitcher Joe Clinton got the save, closing out the game with two scoreless innings.
Saturday’s doubleheader began with a 13-1 loss to the Eagles in a seven inning game, and then a 3-2 loss in the final game of the series.
In Saturday’s first game, the Blugolds fell behind 12-0 after three innings and only managed one run in the game, which came on a sacrifice fly by Murphy.
In game two on Saturday, the Blugolds’ freshman starting pitcher Ty Schafer pitched the whole game, holding the Eagles to three runs.
The Blugolds took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning after junior David Janssen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing a run to score. However, they didn’t manage to score any more runs in the inning and were held scoreless the rest of the way.
The Eagles took the lead right back with two runs in the bottom half of the sixth, and held on for a 3-2 victory to take three out of four games in the series.
The Blugolds will wrap up their season and celebrate senior day with a non-conference doubleheader at Carson Park on Monday. They will face Carleton (MN) at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
UW-EC softball to face UW-La Crosse in first round of WIAC tournament
Unlike the baseball tournament, the top six teams in the conference advance to the WIAC softball tournament. After finishing sixth in the conference, the Blugold softball team will be advancing to postseason play this week at the tournament in Whitewater.
They will face the No. 3 seeded UW-La Crosse Eagles to begin the tournament. They split a doubleheader with the Eagles at Carson Park last Thursday to clinch the tournament appearance.
They will face the No. 3 seeded UW-La Crosse Eagles on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
If they win, they will go on to face the No. 2 seeded UW-Oshkosh Titans at 4:30 on Thursday afternoon.
If they lose to the Eagles, they will face the losing team of Thursday’s game between UW-Stevens Point (#5) and UW-Platteville (#4) on Friday at 9 a.m.
The winner of the conference tournament will receive an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament, which begins on May 19.