UW-Eau Claire junior Andrew Murphy at the plate on May 5 in La Crosse.

 Photo by James Lund, UW-La Crosse Athletics

The UW-Eau Claire baseball team wrapped up Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play for the season with four games on the road against the UW-La Crosse Eagles, the No. 16 ranked team in the nation for Division III.

The Blugolds dropped three out of the four games against the Eagles, with their lone win coming in the second game of the series, a 5-2 victory.