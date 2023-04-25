The UW-Eau Claire football team has announced their 2023 schedule. This will be the first season under new head coach Rob Erickson.
The season will kick off at home with a non conference game against the Concordia-Moorhead Cobbers on Saturday, Sept. 2nd at Carson Park.
The Blugolds will travel the next week to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA for the first-ever meeting of the Blugolds and the Kohawks. Coe College holds a 3-2 record against WIAC schools. Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 9 will be at 1 p.m.
UW-Eau Claire will play host to Bethel University on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Carson Park. The Blugolds hold a 1-2 all-time record against the Royals, and the two teams have not met in 16 years. The Royals made a significant run last year in the NCAA Division III Championship, making it to the Quarterfinals before falling to No. 3 Mary Hardin-Baylor.
After the three non conference games, the Blugolds will have a bye week before heading into conference play. Their first WIAC competition will be on the road at UW-Stevens Point. The Blugolds currently have a two-game win streak over the Pointers, who hold a 15-9 all-time record against the Blugolds.
The WIAC home opener will be at Carson Park, where UW-Eau Claire will host UW-River Falls on Saturday, Oct. 7. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m for all home games.
From there, the Blugolds will travel to UW-Oshkosh on Saturday, Oct. 14 with a 1:05 p.m. kickoff.
The Blugolds will host UW-Platteville on Saturday, Oct. 21.
They will travel to UW-La Crosse on Saturday, Oct. 28, which will be an 11:30 a.m. kickoff.
The Blugolds’ final home game of the regular season will be against UW-Stout on Saturday, Nov. 4.
Their final game of the regular season will be at UW-Whitewater on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.