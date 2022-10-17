The Blugolds’ 1-5 overall record, and 0-3 in the WIAC does not mean some of the returning players are not enjoying themselves.
Senior Joe Swanson explained his experiences and how he’s enjoying the season so far during an interview on Monday. He said, “the record hasn’t been what we want it to be. But just being around the guys, and a lot of friends and family in the area, and just the community has been great. I love this part of the Midwest, and the world so it’s, like I said, unfortunately the record hasn’t gotten her gone the way we’d like it to. I’m still glad I’m here and happy to be part of this team.”
Swanson also noted one of the positives for him as a player is seeing the children lined up along the fence, and thinking about how what he is doing as a college player is a dream for many of those children. He and teammate Ryan Kuechel spoke briefly about how performing better on first and second downs might decrease the times Blugolds find themselves in third-and-long situations. Coach Wesley Beschorner said,” we have to do a good job of catching the football , protecting the quarterback and making sure we’re safe and sound,” about avoiding the third–and –long situations.
Kuechel indicated the team is going to have to refocus prior to its Saturday trip to River Falls. He said, “I think we just need to focus back in, and just have everybody doing their job and not trying to do everybody else’s job.”
Beschorner said of this last weekend’s 51–21 loss to La Crosse,” we just didn’t play well enough collectively to play to win the game.”
Beschorner also indicated his concerns are not just with the defense, but instead spread across all three phases. He said, we have to complement each other. It’s never just one side of the ball or all of it especially in college football.”
The coach and both players explained their awareness the Falcons are fast offensively.
The Blugolds are scheduled for a 1 p.m. Start against the Falcons at Ramer Field in River Falls on Saturday. It will be the third consecutive week the Eau Claire squad has faced a Division III team ranked in the top 100 nationally. The Blugolds themselves are ranked 120th according to the NCAA.