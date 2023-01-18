The Blugolds were able to hold off the UW-Stout Blue Devils Wednesday night in a rivalry matchup, ending the night with a 95-86 victory.
The Blue Devils’ Brody Fox took over the ball right away, making two jump shots for Stout to set the tone of the game.
A couple of threes and a couple of frees later, the Blugolds answered back, setting the tone of their own game.
Three-pointers were pivotal early on for the Blugolds, with a 3 from David Ijadimbola heading up an 11-point scoring run to solidify the Blugolds’ lead in the first half.
Blugolds’ Michael Casper racked up 22 points in the first half, 9 of those points coming from 3-pointers.
With team lead scorer Brock Voigt on the bench for the Blugolds, the team’s other players showed up and made buckets.
“I think we’ve got guys that are capable of doing a lot of different things, so now that we’re down a man, we’ve got other guys that are willing to step up,” Blugold head coach Matt Siverling said.
The Blugolds were able to maintain their lead in the first, heading into halftime with a score of 48-42.
Heading into the second half, the Blue Devils put a lot of pressure on Michael Casper, who struggled to replicate his impressive scoring from the first half.
In the second period, Blugold Gunnar Tebon stepped up, scoring 23 points in the second half.
Tebon attributes his ability to make his career-high 33 points to the Blugolds’ teamwork.
“I was finding a lot of open gaps, my teammates were getting me open, my point guards were doing well,” he said. “We just performed really well as a team tonight and I just created opportunities for myself.”
The Blue Devils made some crucial rebounds and turned them into baskets early in the second half.
The Blue Devils flipped the script at the 14:02 mark, taking the lead for a short while on a layup from George Scharlau.
Scharlau, a Colfax High School alum, led the Blue Devils in scoring with 24 points.
The Blugolds pulled away, going 17-4 in the next few minutes, keeping the Blue Devils at bay. What solidified their game, though, were the nine free throws the Blugolds made in the final two and a half minutes.
With four seconds left in the matchup, Stout head coach Jim Lake was ejected from the court on a technical foul.
Ultimately, the Bluglods ended the night with a 95-86 victory.
Heading forward, the Blugolds are set to host UW-La Crosse Saturday at Zorn Arena. Tip off is at 5 p.m. The Blue Devils are set to host UW-Oshkosh Saturday at 3 p.m. at Johnson Fieldhouse.