uwec

UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey sophomore forward Sadie Long competes against UW-River Falls at Hobbs Ice Arena on Friday, February 17.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

After both receiving the number two seed and first round byes, UW-Eau Claire’s men’s and women’s hockey teams are both in action at home this weekend in the WIAC Tournament semifinals.

The Blugold men are hosting third-seeded UW-Superior in the semifinals on Friday and Saturday and the Blugold women are hosting third-seeded UW-Stevens Point. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. for both women’s games and 7 p.m. for both men’s games at Hobbs Ice Arena.