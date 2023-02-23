After both receiving the number two seed and first round byes, UW-Eau Claire’s men’s and women’s hockey teams are both in action at home this weekend in the WIAC Tournament semifinals.
The Blugold men are hosting third-seeded UW-Superior in the semifinals on Friday and Saturday and the Blugold women are hosting third-seeded UW-Stevens Point. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. for both women’s games and 7 p.m. for both men’s games at Hobbs Ice Arena.
UW-EC men vs. UW-Superior
The Blugold men enter their matchup with third seeded UW-Superior after two weeks off. They were last one the ice on February 10 and 11, when they swept a two-game home series against UW-Stout with 4-0 win and a 4-3 win in overtime, respectively.
In the first round of the playoffs last weekend, UW-Superior faced sixth-seeded Northland and lost their first matchup on Friday night, 3-1. They won game two on Saturday, 3-1, to force a mini-game, which they won 1-0 to advance to face the Blugolds in the semifinals this weekend.
Blugold head coach Matt Loen said the time off helped to get some of their guys healthy, and by early this week everyone was at full strength for practices.
UW-Superior’s team features a couple of“crafty” young forwards and a good freshman goalie, Dylan Meilun, who the Blugolds are going to try to pressure early on, Loen said.
“We need to get pucks and bodies in front of him and make it difficult for him to make saves,” Loen said.
He said he expects a physical series, and that dictating the pace and playing hard and fast is going to be critical.
Blugold junior defenseman Willy Stauber also said beating Meilun is going to take making him uncomfortable early.
“You don’t want to let a goalie get hot,” Stauber said. “You’ve gotta get on them fast and right away.”
Loen and Stauber both said they think their team plays great at Hobbs and it will be great to have these semifinal games on their home ice.
“It’s awesome, we love playing here,” Stauber said. “It’s always more fun to play at home, so we’ve just got to use it to our advantage.”
The Blugolds were 1-1-1 against UW-Superior during the regular season. They lost 2-0 at UW-Superior in December and beat them once in regulation and once in a shootout at home in January.
Loen missed both of January’s games, along with junior forwards Quinn Green and Connor Szmul, because they were representing Team USA at the World University Games in New York.
Green is first in the WIAC in points per game (goals and assists) and Szmul is fourth.
If they beat UW-Superior this weekend in the semifinals, the Blugolds will take on the winner of the UW-Stout (#4) — UW-Stevens Point (#1) semifinal series in the championship game on Saturday, March 4.
UW-EC women vs. UW-Stevens Point
The Blugold women enter their semifinal matchup against the third-seeded UW-Stevens Point Pointers coming off a huge series last weekend to end the regular season against UW-River Falls.
The Blugolds had two games against UW-River Falls last weekend that decided who received the regular season championship and the tournament’s top seed.
After beating them 7-4 on their home ice at Hobbs in game one on Friday night, the Blugolds lost 1-1 in a shootout on the road in their final game, which gave UW-River Falls the top seed.
Despite losing the regular season championship, Blugold head coach Erik Strand said he was “thrilled with the outcome” last weekend, as the Blugolds took four out of six points against a tough UW-River Falls team that was ranked No. 1 in the country for much of the season.
Blugold senior forward Sami Scherling also said their performance last weekend was a confidence booster headed into the playoffs.
“They were ranked number one basically the whole season, so to come out and beat them that first game 7-4 just goes to show that we can compete with the best of them and what our full potential is as a team,” Scherling said.
The Pointers finished 5-7-0 in conference play to finish third in the WIAC. The Blugolds were 3-0 against them in the regular season.
Scherling said their team knows that anything can happen in the postseason and they will give the Pointers their full attention as an opponent.
“They’re a very hard-working, grinding team, they will work for the full 60 minutes,” Scherling said. “They’ll never let up so we’ve got to expect that.”
Both teams have experience at the goaltender position. The Blugolds have senior goalie Stephanie Marten and the Pointers have senior goalie Olivia Schultz.
Scherling said getting a few goals early against Shultz will be important so she doesn’t get in a rhythm.
“Obviously this is her last season so she’s going to be fighting to the death so it doesn’t end,” Scherling said.
Strand said having Marten’s experience in the net makes the rest of the team’s jobs easier.
“She definitely gives us a lot of comfort, a lot of stability, just a confidence that if you do make mistakes she’s going to be back there to cover it up for you,” Strand said.
He said they need to “outwork” the Pointers to win the series, which will come down to which team wants it more.
“It’ll be fast and it’ll be a very physical series also, and it’ll definitely have its challenges that we’ve got to be ready for or it’ll be our last series of the year,” Strand said.
The Blugolds haven’t lost a game in regulation since January 6, a 2-1 loss to St. Norbert, which Strand credits to the commitment of his players.
He said his team has been in “playoff hockey” mode since returning from their break in December.
“The team just bought in to that right from the day we got back in December, and their work has been just incredible, off the ice and on the ice,” Strand said.