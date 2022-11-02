UW-Eau Claire at UW-Stout women's basketball

UW-Eau Claire coach Tonja Englund and the Blugolds bench react during a WIAC semifinal against UW-Stout in March.

 Photo by Branden Nall

When coaches and athletes from UW-Eau Claire’s winter sports teams met with media at Zorn arena Wednesday morning, one thing was clear, nearly every team is aiming for an NCAA tournament appearance.

Women’s basketball coach Tonja Englund and player Courtney Crouch seemed eager to get out and play in front of a home crowd again. During the Blugold women’s basketball team’s NCAA appearance in March, Englund frequently credited the energy and enthusiasm of the Blugold supporters in the crowd with keeping her team energized. Englund and Crouch expressed a desire for a large crowd when the Blugold women play Wartburg for their home opener Saturday, Nov. 12.