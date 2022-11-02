When coaches and athletes from UW-Eau Claire’s winter sports teams met with media at Zorn arena Wednesday morning, one thing was clear: nearly every team is aiming for an NCAA tournament appearance.
Women’s basketball coach Tonja Englund and player Courtney Crouch seemed eager to get out and play in front of a home crowd again. During the Blugold women’s basketball team’s NCAA appearance in March, Englund frequently credited the energy and enthusiasm of the Blugold supporters in the crowd with keeping her team energized. Englund and Crouch expressed a desire for a large crowd when the Blugold women play Wartburg for their home opener Saturday, Nov. 12.
Men’s coach Matt Siverling, and players Brock and Alex Voigt, acknowledged the squad is anticipating its home opener next Wednesday against Bethel University. This past weekend the Blugold men’s team tried its skills against a decidedly non-conference foe. The 76–45 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers gave the Blugolds a glimpse of strengths and areas of improvement, one of which is increasing offensive rebounds to give themselves second chances at scoring.
Several of the winter coaches expressed pleasure at their team’s depth. One such coach Tim Fader. He said the wrestling team's depth at each weight class could be beneficial if some athletes are not able to compete.
Fader said the next time his team wrestles will be this coming Saturday in the Yellowjacket open at Rochester.
Swimming coach Annie Ryder, and swimmer Ian Olson agreed that beating rival UW-Stevens Point last season for the first time in 25 years provided a little momentum heading into this year. Ryder said one of the main goals of her coaching staff is to provide opportunities during practice for each athlete to build his confidence, believing confidence and practice will translate to confidence at meets. The team sent five swimmers to nationals last season, and Ryder hopes to repeat the feat this year. The men’s swimming team hosts UW-La Crosse Saturday.
Eric Strand said the women’s hockey team had a difficult battle in a pair of games last weekend, and he is still looking for improvement on his team. He praised the Blugold women’s hockey team’s ability to respond to adverse situations, though. In one game last weekend the Blugolds were down a point, but came back and tied it up and won in overtime. He professed an eagerness to see his team’s response to such adversity during upcoming practices. The team hosts St. Mary’s at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and will be at Northland college in Ashland next Friday.
Women’s gymnastics coach Jessie Deziel was pleased to see many of her athletes return from summer break in better shape than than they started last year. She explained Wednesday that she had set goals for some athletes to learn new skills during the summer, and praised gymnasts Lili Shank and Kelsey Donovan, who joined her in the interview, for doing just that.
Donovan praised Deziel as a coach and explained the second-year coach brought a subtle psychological shift to the team. Donovan said the previous coaching staff seemed to have the mentality of, “I really hope this works.” Whereas she feels Deziel focuses more on ensuring athletes are practicing hard enough to feel confident about how they’ll perform going into every meet. The way Donovan put it, there seems to be more of a feeling of, “I got this.” The first meet on the gymnastics team’s schedule is Jan. 10 at UW – Stout.
Matt Loen and the men’s hockey team open their season at home Friday against St. John’s. The coach, and players Sam Martell, and Willy Stauber professed excitement over the chance to start playing again. Stauber said, “we’re just looking forward to starting off at home.”