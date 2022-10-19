When the UW-Eau Claire women’s volleyball team found itself down 2-0 Wednesday night at home against Oshkosh, it fought its way to a 25-19 victory in the third. The Blugolds Took an early lead in the fourth set, only to see the Titans to rally into a 17–13 lead. A ball handling error from Riley Dahlquist made it a 17-14 game in the Titans’ favor. From there the Oshkosh squad simply kept on scoring, and Carissa Sundholm pounded down the match-winning point to end the fourth set 25–21. The finish represented a 3 – 1 loss for the Blugolds.

