When the UW-Eau Claire women’s volleyball team found itself down 2-0 Wednesday night at home against Oshkosh, it fought its way to a 25-19 victory in the third. The Blugolds Took an early lead in the fourth set, only to see the Titans to rally into a 17–13 lead. A ball handling error from Riley Dahlquist made it a 17-14 game in the Titans’ favor. From there the Oshkosh squad simply kept on scoring, and Carissa Sundholm pounded down the match-winning point to end the fourth set 25–21. The finish represented a 3 – 1 loss for the Blugolds.
The Blugold women fell in the first set 25–17, the second 25-27 the third 19–25, and 25–21.
Prior to the game, the NCAA had the Blugolds ranked fourth in the division three region VIII. The loss was just the team’s Second in as many weeks. The UW-Eau Claire team heads to Hamline University to face Macalester college, and Hamline during Saturday’s Hamline triangular. The team will play its senior night match Monday at home against UW-Superior. It is scheduled to travel to UW-Whitewater next Friday, and then Concordia next Saturday.
The Blugolds recorded 46 kills Wednesday night, And 48 service points. Ariana Barrett led UW-Eau Claire with 20 kills. The Titans eclipsed the Blugolds’ kill tally by 10, and recorded 180 total attacks, The Blugolds logged 157 total attacks. Avery Pennekamp led the Blugolds with 44 attacks. According to the WIAC website, the UW – Eau Claire volleyball team has a 4–2 conference record and is in third place behind Whitewater and Oshkosh.