UWEC's Jessie Ruden takes it to the basketm, splitting the Minn.-Morris Cougars defense on Tuesday night at Zorn Arena in Eau Claire.

 Photo by Branden Nall

After a pair of home victories last week to begin the regular season 2-0, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team returned to Zorn Arena Tuesday night to take on the University of Minnesota-Morris Cougars.

The Blugolds put together another strong showing on their home floor, cruising to victory 66-45, their largest margin of victory so far this season.