On Monday night, the UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team traveled to Mankato, MN to take on the Minnesota State Mavericks (MSU). Puck drop was at 6 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The game started positively for the Blugolds, as an early cross-checking penalty on MSU gave the Blugolds a power play opportunity 3:14 into the first period. However, the Blugolds only managed two shots and were unable to score on the power play.
The Blugolds got two more power play opportunities soon after, one just a few minutes later after an MSU interference penalty at 7:38 and one at 11:19 after a tripping penalty, but were unable to score on either.
Just over 30 seconds after the Blugolds’ third power play ended, MSU scored the first goal of the night to go up 1-0 at 13:57 in the first period.
The Blugolds gave up another MSU score near the end of the first period, making the score 2-0. MSU led the Blugolds 9-3 on shots on goal in the period and led 17-3 on faceoffs.
The second period was dominated by MSU on offense, as they led in shots on goal 15-0 and scored four more times, taking a 6-0 lead into the third period.
In the third period, the Blugolds tied MSU on faceoff wins 7-7 and only trailed in shots on goal 10-6.
After surrendering a seventh MSU goal 9:25 into the period to bring the score to 7-0, Sophie Rausch, senior forward from Fergus Falls, MN, got the Blugolds on the board in the final two minutes of the game, scoring on an unassisted goal, her ninth of the season. The game ended as a 7-1 victory for MSU.
Stephanie Martin, senior goalie for the Blugolds, had 27 saves in the game on 34 MSU shots on goal for a final save percentage of .794 for the game.
This was only the second loss of the season for the Blugolds, who entered the night with a 5-1 record. They have two road wins against Saint Benedict, one against Northland and one against UW-Superior, along with a home win against Saint Mary’s (Minn.).
Their first loss of the season came against Concordia Wisconsin in UW-EC’s regular season home opener, which they lost 4-3 on November 1.
Last season, the Blugolds had a 23-6 season that ended with a loss to UW-River Falls in the WIAC Championship game and a first round loss in the NCAA Tournament.
The Blugolds return to the ice on Saturday with a road game against UW-River Falls. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Hunt Arena in River Falls.