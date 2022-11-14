On Monday night, the UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team traveled to Mankato, MN to take on the Minnesota State Mavericks (MSU). Puck drop was at 6 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The game started positively for the Blugolds, as an early cross-checking penalty on MSU gave the Blugolds a power play opportunity 3:14 into the first period. However, the Blugolds only managed two shots and were unable to score on the power play.