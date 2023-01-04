brockvoigt.jpg

Blugolds’ Brock Voigt finishes a dunk during the Blugolds’ 51-48 win over UW-Oshkosh.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Wednesday night, the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team returned to Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) play, hosting the UW-Oshkosh Titans at Zorn Arena.

The Blugolds earned a 51-48 win in a defensive battle that came down to the final possession.