On Wednesday night, the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team returned to Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) play, hosting the UW-Oshkosh Titans at Zorn Arena.
The Blugolds earned a 51-48 win in a defensive battle that came down to the final possession.
The Blugolds entered the game with a 9-4 record overall and 1-1 in WIAC play, with a win over UW-River Falls in late November and a loss to UW-La Crosse in early December on their resume. UW-Oshkosh came in at 2-0 with wins over UW-Platteville and UW-Stout.
Junior guard David Ijadimbola got off to a hot start for the Blugolds, going 3-4 for seven points in the game’s first ten minutes, leading the Blugolds to an early 16-7 lead.
What followed was a 9-1 run for UW-Oshkosh, which narrowed the score to 17-16 Blugolds with 5:43 remaining in the first half.
UW-Oshkosh took the lead briefly 18-17, but the Blugolds took it right back, going on an 8-2 run to end the first half and go to halftime with the lead, 25-20.
Ijadimbola led the Blugolds with seven points at halftime. Senior forward Brock Voigt had six points and eight rebounds in the first half.
Coming out of the locker room, UW-Oshkosh went on a 7-0 run in the first four minutes of the second half, gaining the lead from UW-EC, 27-25.
Junior guard Cade Hall gave the lead right back to the Blugolds, sinking a three-pointer and following it up with a fastbreak layup to make it 30-27 UW-EC with 14:30 remaining in the game.
Midway through the second half, the Blugolds held a slim 38-33 lead in a back-and-forth affair.
Both teams spread the ball around with balanced offensive attacks throughout the second half. The Blugolds held the lead for all but less than a minute of the half, but the Titans stayed within a few scores of the Blugolds throughout.
The Blugold’ lead was trimmed to two points, 47-45, with 3:30 left to play.
With one minute left in the game, UW-Oshkosh had the ball, down 49-46, with a chance to tie. The Blugolds got a critical stop on defense after three missed layup tries by the Titans to hold their lead.
Next time down the floor for the Blugolds, Brock Voigt missed a shot, giving UW-Oshkosh the ball back with 35 seconds left in the game, down three.
The Titans’ senior guard Quinn Steckbauer almost tied the game up, making a layup and drawing a foul. He missed the free throw shot, so the Blugolds held a 49-48 lead with 19 seconds left in the game.
Next time down the floor for the Blugolds, junior guard Nolan Blair was sent to the free throw line. He missed his first shot, but Brock Voigt made the rebound for UW-EC and drew his own foul. He converted on both free throws, giving UW-EC their three-point lead back, 51-48, with 10 seconds remaining.
On the last possession of the game, the Titans’ Steckbauer barely missed an open three-pointer for the tie, locking up a 51-48 win for the Blugolds.
Blugold head coach Matt Siverling said after the game that his team’s performance defensively, especially in the second half, was the difference in the game. He said they knew coming into the game that it was likely to be a close, defensive contest.
“I’m just really proud of our guys and how they competed tonight,” Siverling said. “We knew it was going to be a battle.”
Brock Voigt led the Blugolds with 16 points and 14 rebounds in the game. Ijadimbola had ten points and senior forward Alex Voigt added eight points.
Siverling spoke highly of Brock Voigt’s performance on both sides of the floor.
“The guy carried us on his back and was really aggressive,” Siverling said. “A great all-around game from a guy that we really rely on.”
Brock Voigt credited his team’s versatility and tenacity on defense for allowing them to get the win. His patience on offense was what allowed him to score in a tight, defensive game, he said.
“I just focused on staying within myself and within the offense and knowing that the shots will fall,” Voigt said.
Next up for the Blugolds, they travel to UW-Whitewater on Saturday for their next WIAC matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Whitewater, WI.