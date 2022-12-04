Coming off a close three-point victory against UW-River Falls to open up conference play Wednesday, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team returned to Zorn Arena on Saturday night to take on UW-La Crosse.
UW-EC trailed at halftime but rallied in the second half to earn a 68-56 victory on their home floor.
The Blugolds got off to a good start, building an early 11-4 lead five minutes into the game led by two three-pointers by Tyra Boettcher, senior forward.
UW-La Crosse responded with a 7-0 run to end the first quarter, which tied up the game at 15-15.
UW-La Crosse took the lead at the start of the second quarter and held it for the rest of the half, taking a 31-29 lead into halftime.
Courtney Crouch, senior guard, led the Blugolds with 13 points at halftime.
UW-La Crosse maintained the lead early in the third quarter, but a Boettcher layup with 6:48 remaining tied the game up at 35-35 for the Blugolds.
On the Blugolds’ next possession, a layup by Jessie Ruden, senior guard, gave the Blugolds their first lead since the first quarter, 37-35.
The Blugolds went on a 16-3 run to end the third quarter, holding UW-La Crosse to just three points in the last eight minutes of the quarter. UW-Eau Claire took a 51-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Blugolds held UW-La Crosse to 3-18 shooting in the third quarter.
Ruden had nine points in the third quarter and Boettcher added eight points and five rebounds for the Blugolds.
UW-La Crosse opened the fourth quarter with a quick 5-0 run, narrowing the UW-EC lead to single digits, 51-43, with just under nine minutes remaining.
Then the Blugolds answered with a 7-0 run of their own, with two layups from Kylie Mogen, senior forward, and a three-pointer from Ruden, to extend their lead to 58-43.
UW-La Crosse never got back within single digits of the Blugolds, and UW-EC won by a final score of 68-56.
The Blugolds shot 42.6% from the floor for the game and held UW-La Crosse to 34.4%.
Ruden, who played all 40 minutes of the game, led the Blugolds with 18 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Boettcher had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Crouch had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Bailey Reardon, senior forward, played 26 minutes off the bench for the Blugolds and had nine points and seven rebounds.
Next up for the Blugolds, they travel to Mankato, MN to take on Bethany Lutheran on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.