Blugolds down Eagles

The Blugolds Tyra Boettcher pops one from behind the arc over Lacrosse's Gabby Ritchie on Saturday evening at Zorn Arena in Eau Claire. 

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

Coming off a close three-point victory against UW-River Falls to open up conference play Wednesday, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team returned to Zorn Arena on Saturday night to take on UW-La Crosse.

UW-EC trailed at halftime but rallied in the second half to earn a 68-56 victory on their home floor.