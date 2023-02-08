On Wednesday night, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team celebrated senior night and ended their three-game losing streak.
The Blugolds beat UW-Platteville 65-59 on their home floor at Zorn Arena, picking up a much-needed late season conference win.
The Blugolds started all five of their seniors in this game on senior night: guards Jessie Ruden, Tyra Boettcher and Courtney Crouch and forwards Kylie Mogen and Bailey Reardon.
The Blugolds got off to a good start shooting, as they shot 50% from the floor in the first quarter, including 2-5 on three-pointers.
However, despite the Pioneers shooting just 31.6% from the floor in the quarter, the Blugolds only led by one, 16-15, after the first quarter.
After the Pioneers briefly took the lead, Ruden hit her second three-pointer of the game to make it 21-20 Blugolds just over a minute into the second quarter.
Reardon got off to a hot start in the paint in the first half. She began the game 3-3 from the floor and 2-2 from the free throw line for eight points.
Boettcher hit her second three-pointer with two minutes left to put the Blugolds back ahead 31-29.
The Blugolds’ shooting slowed down in the second quarter, as they only went 35.7% from the floor.
The Pioneers shot 53% from the floor in the third quarter to keep pace with the Blugolds, outscoring them 19-15 in the quarter. Pioneers sophomore guard Macey Banasik hit a three-pointer in the final seconds of the half to put them ahead 34-31 at halftime.
Ruden had nine points after going 3-6 on three-pointers in the first half.
Boettcher and Reardon each had eight points. For the Pioneers, freshman Ella Mackiewicz led with 12 points.
To begin the second half, after the Pioneers had built a 39-34 lead, the Blugolds rallied to take the lead back.
Ruden made her fifth three-pointer of the game to make it 43-42 Blugolds with 5:30 left in the third quarter.
The Pioneers and Blugolds continued to trade the lead as the third quarter wore on. With 3:15 left in the third quarter, an inside layup by Crouch made it 47-46 Blugolds.
Consecutive baskets by the Pioneers put UW-Platteville ahead, 50-49, at the end of the third quarter.
Despite losing the lead, the Blugolds shot 57% from the floor in the quarter.
Back to back scores in the paint by Mogen and Reardon put the Blugolds back ahead 53-50 a minute and a half into the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers’ first basket of the fourth quarter came almost four minutes in, as a three-pointer by senior guard Allison Heckert tied the game at 53-53.
Back to back layups by Reardon and Crouch put the Blugolds back up by two possessions, 57-53, with five minutes left in the game.
After the Pioneers were back within three, a three-pointer by Reardon made it 61-55 Blugolds with just over three minutes left. Reardon was up to 17 points.
Back to back baskets by the Pioneers got them within two, 61-59, with 45 seconds left to play.
In crunch time with 25 seconds left, Ruden drove to the basket and converted a layup for the Blugolds, putting them back ahead by four points, 63-59.
On the Pioneers’ next possession, they missed a three-pointer, so they were forced to foul the Blugolds. Crouch converted both shots at the free throw line to make it 65-59 Blugolds with 15 seconds left.
The Pioneers were unable to get another basket, and the Blugolds won 65-59. They finished out the game just like they started: with all five seniors on the floor.
The Blugolds locked in on defense down the stretch to finish out the win, only giving up nine points in the fourth quarter.
Ruden led UW-EC with 19 points, Reardon had 17, Boettcher had 12 and Crouch had nine points.
Head coach Tonja Englund said their play on the defensive end in the fourth quarter was critical.
“Quite frankly, it’s what we haven’t done when we’ve lost,” Englund said. “We’ve given up way too many points, we haven’t played gritty defensively, and so it was great to see that in the fourth quarter. We know they’re capable of that.”
Englund praised Reardon for her performance, emphasizing her crucial late three-pointer and her “owning the paint” throughout the game.
“That’s definitely something we need right now, is just for her to continue to rise to get us that easy bucket inside,” Englund said.
Englund praised all five of her seniors for what they have accomplished throughout their time in the program.
“That group is just significant and special and it’s not just on the floor,” Englund said. “Off the floor they believe so much in everything we’re about and this university.”
Reardon said this win on senior night was especially important to her and the rest of the seniors.
“We wanted it really bad,” Reardon said. “We came out knowing that we don’t really have very many chances left, us as seniors. We know that we’re going to take it one game at a time, but also play our hearts out because we know it’s not going to go on forever.”
Next up for the Blugolds, they travel to UW-Stevens Point for their penultimate conference game. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at UW-Stevens Point.