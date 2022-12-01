Grundy blugolds

Kyler Grundy, sophomore forward, with the puck during the Blugolds home win over Northland on Nov. 18.

 Photo by Zach Jacobson, UWEC

Coming off two hard-fought wins last weekend at St. Norbert, the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team will be on the road again this weekend, traveling to UW-Superior on Friday and UW-Stout on Saturday.

Head coach Matt Loen said the team played well in all phases last weekend, which allowed them to get two wins in a hostile environment at St. Norbert.