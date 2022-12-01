Coming off two hard-fought wins last weekend at St. Norbert, the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team will be on the road again this weekend, traveling to UW-Superior on Friday and UW-Stout on Saturday.
Head coach Matt Loen said the team played well in all phases last weekend, which allowed them to get two wins in a hostile environment at St. Norbert.
“Probably the most difficult place to win in DIII hockey is at St. Norbert at Cornerstone (Community Center), so to go there and win two games is really exciting for our team,” Loen said.
Friday’s game one at St. Norbert was tied 2-2 in the third period when Jack Johnston, a junior forward for the Blugolds, scored a goal on the power play to put UW-EC ahead 3-2.
That goal ended up being the difference in a 3-2 victory for UW-EC on Friday. Loen said winning that first game on a night when both teams played great hockey was a “big confidence builder” for the Blugolds.
On Saturday, the Blugolds fell behind 2-1 early in the second period, but followed up with three unanswered goals to claim a 4-2 lead going into the third period.
Quinn Green, a junior forward, had two goals and an assist for the Blugolds.
Loen said Green skated well and capitalized on his scoring chances in this game, and said the team relies on him and will continue to do so all season.
Ryan Green, Quinn Green’s cousin, also had a goal and an assist in this game. Loen said the cousins play well together and have both been standouts so far this season.
In the third period, UW-EC’s penalty kill “won the game” for them, Loen said. The Blugolds killed one penalty early in the third period and then a five-minute major penalty midway through the period to hold onto their 4-2 lead and win the game.
Loen also praised freshman goalie Max Gutjahr for “holding down the fort” in these two tightly contested games last weekend.
This weekend, the Blugolds face two more road games, both against Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) foes.
The Blugolds will first travel to Superior, WI to take on UW-Superior. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wessman Arena.
Loen said UW-Superior is a physical team with a hot goalie that is playing well right now.
On Saturday, the Blugolds travel to Menomonie, WI to take on UW-Stout. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Fanetti Community Center.
Loen said “solving their goaltender” is going to be critical in this game as well. Offensively, he said the Blue Devils have been playing well and getting timely goal scoring so far this season.
He believes the key to winning two more road games this weekend for the Blugolds will be consistency and playing their own style of hockey, not being concerned with who they are facing, he said.
The Blugolds proved last weekend they have what it takes to win close games on the road, they just need to continue to play hard and be consistent, Loen said.
“We’ve got everybody working and competing and I think that’s what it takes to win hockey games at our level,” Loen said.