UW-EC senior guard Jessie Ruden calls out a play during the Blugolds’ WIAC tournament win over UW-Platteville at Zorn Arena on Feb. 21.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

After three overtimes, the Blugold women’s basketball team’s season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Blugolds fell to Whitman in the first round game 85-81 in a triple-overtime thriller in Chicago.