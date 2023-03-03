After three overtimes, the Blugold women’s basketball team’s season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The Blugolds fell to Whitman in the first round game 85-81 in a triple-overtime thriller in Chicago.
Blugold senior guard Jessie Ruden, a three-time All-WIAC first team selection and Co-Player of the Year last season, led UW-Eau Claire with 22 points in her final game in a Blugold uniform.
The Blugolds’ graduating senior class consists of the five players who’ve started every game for them since the stretch run of the regular season: Ruden and Courtney Crouch at guard, forwards Tyra Boettcher and Bailey Reardon and center Kylie Mogen.
The Blugolds were down by four in the second overtime with 1:30 left when junior point guard Kylie Strop came off the bench and scored six unanswered points to give them a 76-74 lead with six seconds left.
However, Whitman’s Elena Mchargue hit a buzzer beater from mid range to extend the game to a third overtime.
The Blugolds never led in the final overtime period, as Whitman managed to outscore a tired Blugolds team 9-5 in the final overtime to seal the victory.
Whitman got most of their points at the foul line in the third overtime, despite making only seven out of 16 shots at the line, but it was enough to outscore the Blugolds, who were held scoreless until the final 1:30 of the period.
In the final stat line for the Blugolds, Ruden led with 20 points while Crouch had 18 points, Reardon had 15, Strop had nine, Boettcher had eight and Mogen had seven.
Every one of the Blugolds’ senior starters played almost 50 minutes or more in the contest except Crouch, who ended up in foul trouble and eventually fouled out in the second overtime.
To begin the game, the Blugolds built a 17-12 advantage in the first quarter as Whitman started off the game shooting 30% from the floor in the quarter.
In the second quarter, the teams were neck and neck the majority of the time, and Whitman eventually took the lead back from the Blugolds in the last minute of the first half with Carly Martin’s third three-pointer of the quarter. The Blugolds trailed 31-30 at halftime.
By the midway point of the third quarter, Whitman had gained a 42-34 lead, but the Blugolds responded with a run of their own to narrow their deficit back to one point, 44-43, entering the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the two teams traded the lead a few times before Whitman gained a 56-52 lead with 2:30 left.
Crouch responded by withstanding a foul to drain a layup and converting the three-point play at the free throw line to make it 56-55 Whitman with two minutes left.
After forcing a few stops on defense, the Blugolds missed a good opportunity to win the game in regulation at the free throw line. Still down by one, Crouch and Reardon went 0-4 at the free throw line with a chance to put the Blugolds in position to win.
However, Ruden came through at the end of regulation for the Blugolds. They had fallen behind by three, but Ruden was fouled attempting a three-pointer and drained all three foul shots to tie the game at 58-58 with 30 seconds left. Whitman had an open look at the buzzer for the win, but it missed and the game went to overtime.
The Blugolds cleaned up their free throw shooting in the first two overtimes, going 8-8, but they went 3-6 in the final overtime, during which Whitman was finally able to close out the game, an 85-81 win that put an end to the Blugolds’ season.
The Blugolds fell just short of advancing to the second round in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. The Blugolds defeated North Central in the first round 61-46 last year before falling in the second round 59-56 to Millikin.