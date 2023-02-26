4F4A7575.jpg

UW-EC guard Courtney Crouch drives into the paint against the Blue Devils in the WIAC Tournament semifinals on Friday night in Menomonie.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

Two days after a thrilling comeback victory in the semifinals, the Blugolds weren’t able to summon any more magic in Sunday’s WIAC Tournament championship game.

The Blugolds fell to the No. 1 seeded UW-Whitewater Warhawks 71-62 in Whitewater. The Blugolds trailed by 14 points entering the fourth quarter and were unable to pull off another late comeback.