On Saturday night, the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team traveled to De Pere, WI to take on the St. Norbert Green Knights in their final game before an 11-day break for the holidays.
The Blugolds lost a nail-biter to the Green Knights 59-57 after St. Norbert made the game winning basket with 2.8 seconds left.
The Blugolds got off to a hot start in the first half, jumping out to an early 14-6 lead with 12:53 remaining until halftime.
The Green Knights slowly chipped away at the Blugolds’ lead, eventually tying the game at 18-18 with just over five minutes left in the first half.
The Blugolds took a narrow 25-23 lead into the locker room at halftime after a very competitive first half. Brock Voigt, senior forward, led the Blugolds with eight points, five rebounds and three blocks in the first half.
UW-EC started out the second half shooting well from outside, starting out the half on a 6-0 run after three-pointers by Michael Casper, junior guard and Nolan Blair, junior guard.
The Blugolds scored their first 12 points of the second half on three-pointers and had a 37-29 lead with 14 minutes remaining in the contest.
The Green Knights then went on a run of their own in the next five minutes, going on a 12-4 run to tie up the game. The score was 41-41 with 9:25 left to play.
St. Norbert took their first lead of the game, 52-50, with 3:34 left in the game on a layup by Michael Payant, senior guard.
The Blugolds trailed by four with 2:30 left, but Spencer Page, senior forward, made two from the free throw line to narrow the deficit to two points.
Two possessions later, the Blugolds took the lead after Cade Hall, junior guard, was fouled on a made layup. He made the free throw to give the Blugolds a 55-54 lead with 1:34 left to play.
On the Green Knights’ next possession, Kyle Krueger, sophomore forward, was fouled and made one out of two free throws, tying the game up at 55-55.
With 33 seconds left in the game, Krueger got to the basket and scored on a layup to give St. Norbert a 57-55 lead.
The Blugolds responded, scoring just 16 seconds later on a layup by Alex Voigt, senior forward. He was fouled on the shot but missed the go-ahead free throw.
The Green Knights got the ball back in a tie game, and their senior guard Michael Payant hit a shot from the baseline to put St. Norbert ahead 57-55 with 2.8 seconds remaining in the game.
Page attempted a three pointer at the buzzer for the Blugolds, but it did not fall, and the Blugolds lost a nail-biter 57-55 to the Green Knights.
Hall led the Blugolds in scoring with nine points in the game. B. Voigt finished the game with eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
The Blugolds fell to 7-4 overall this season. They return to action on December 29-30, when they face Marian and Ohio Wesleyan in the BSN Winter Classic in Oshkosh, WI.