UW-Eau Claire at UW-Oshkosh
Game time: 1:30 p.m., Oshkosh.
Radio: WDRK (99.9-FM).
Records: UW-Eau Claire 3-2 overall (1-1 in WIAC), UW-Oshkosh 4-1 (2-0 in WIAC).
Last time out: UW-Eau Claire earned its first WIAC victory under head coach Wesley Beschorner and celebrated homecoming in style with a 27-14 victory against UW-River Falls last Saturday. It wasn't all good news though, as starting quarterback Jonathan Malueg left the game with a severe leg injury. Josiah Johnson entered and will likely command the Blugolds the rest of the way.
UW-Oshkosh scored the first 20 points of the game, including 17 in the second quarter, to stay unbeaten in the WIAC with a 20-7 victory against UW-Stevens Point. The Titans forced two turnovers and got 73 receiving yards from Riley Kallas as the team remained receiving votes in the D3Football.com poll.
History: UW-Eau Claire held the Titans to just 52 yards through the air last year in a 20-14 Blugolds victory that snapped a seven-game winning streak for the UW-Oshkosh. Brian Kulaga also ran for 102 yards as the Blugolds pushed their lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1937, to 42-28.
Honor roll: UW-Eau Claire running back Austin Belot was named the WIAC's Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for a career-high 223 yards and two touchdowns against UW-River Falls. He's averaging 144 yards on the ground per game, while no other player in the conference is averaging more than 60. His average is good for fourth in all of DIII. The other two conference awards went to UW-Oshkosh players, with linebacker Nick Noethe earning the defensive award and kicker/punter Jaydon Hagg earning the special teams honor.
QB nightmare: UW-Eau Claire's Victor Martinelli recorded two sacks against UW-River Falls last week, pushing his average per game to a WIAC-high 1.10. He also blocked a punt to set up a field goal against the Falcons.
Sam Romanski leads the conference with 11 tackles for loss and is second in overall tackles with 47.
See ya: UW-Eau Claire kick returner Keshaun Story is averaging a WIAC-leading 24.7 yards per return on 11 attempts this season.
For the foes: The Titans allow the fewest yards per game in the WIAC, setting up a strong defensive matchup with the Blugolds, ranked third. UW-Oshkosh has kept opponents under 20 points in all but one game, a 26-23 victory against UW-Stout. Cumberland native Kobe Berghammer doesn't put up gaudy numbers at quarterback, averaging 179 yards per game, but is efficient. Only UW-Platteville's Colin Schuetz has a higher pass efficiency ranking in the WIAC.
It should be an electric atmosphere since UW-Oshkosh celebrates its homecoming this weekend. The Titans haven't lost at home in the regular season since 2014.
— Jack Goods