UW-Eau Claire at UW-Stevens Point
Game time: 1 p.m., Stevens Point.
Radio: WDRK (99.9-FM).
Records: UW-Eau Claire 3-4 overall (1-3 in WIAC), UW-Stevens Point 2-5 (1-3 in WIAC).
Last time out: UW-Eau Claire suffered its most one-sided loss of the season last Saturday, falling 43-8 at home to UW-Platteville. Conrad Bolz scored on a four-yard run to cut the Pioneers' lead to 14-8, but from there it was all Platteville as the Pioneers ended the game on a 29-point run.
UW-Stevens Point suffered its third straight loss last week in a double-overtime thriller to UW-Stout. The Blue Devils scored on a Sean Borgerding pass to Tyler Seymour and forced a fumble on the ensuing drive to lock up the 38-31 victory.
History: UW-Stevens Point has won six straight against the Blugolds, besting UW-Eau Claire 9-3 in a tight defensive battle last season. The Pointers scored the last six points of the game to spoil UW-EC's homecoming and push their lead in the all-time series to 49-33-5.
Belot watch: UW-Eau Claire could be without its star running back, Austin Belot, after he left the UW-Platteville game with a leg injury. He was helped off in the fourth quarter and spent the rest of the game on crutches.
If Belot doesn't play, Bolz will likely take over starting running back duties. He's rushed for 174 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season. It will also put more pressure on quarterback Josiah Johnson, who threw for 183 yards in his second career start last week.
Ready for my closeup: Blugolds coach Wesley Beschorner was featured in this week's edition of Sports Illustrated in the Faces in the Crowd section of the magazine. His inclusion was an alumni update since he first appeared in the magazine in 2005 while quarterbacking South Dakota.
"I've been loving it," Beschorner told Sports Illustrated about his new job. "I tried to be somebody that I'm not at times, and that doesn't work. You have to be yourself, that's number one."
Inside the numbers: While the final score was rough, UW-Eau Claire was able to get some movement offensively. It just wasn't enough to score points. The Blugolds put up 329 total yards, a 217-yard improvement from their forgettable showing against UW-Oshkosh a week prior.
For the foes: UW-Eau Claire likely doesn't have to worry about getting into a shootout with UW-Stevens Point, which enters this matchup as the worst scoring offense in the WIAC. Quarterback Matt Urmanski leads the group, averaging 230 yards through the air per game, while ShamaJ Williams is fifth in the conference in rushing per game. The Pointers' defense is strong against the pass, ranking second in the WIAC in yards allowed per game, but last in the league against the run. That could make the loss of Belot more manageable.
— Jack Goods