UW-Eau Claire vs. UW-Platteville
Game time: 1:10 p.m., Carson Park.
Radio: WDRK (99.9-FM).
Records: UW-Eau Claire 3-3 overall (1-2 in WIAC), UW-Platteville 5-1 (2-1 in WIAC).
Last time out: UW-Eau Claire had its toughest offensive outing of the season, totalling only 112 yards of offense in a 31-3 road loss to UW-Oshkosh. Titans quarterback Kobe Berghammer proved a difficult challenge for the UWEC defense, throwing for 114 yards and rushing for 102.
The Pioneers, ranked No. 16 in the latest D3football.com Top 25, held off a second-half push by UW-Stout to claim a 33-27 victory against the Blue Devils. UW-Platteville scored the first 17 points of the game and got a strong showing from running back Wyatt Thompson, who rushed for a season-high 125 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. The team's defense held UW-Stout to only three yards rushing.
History: UW-Eau Claire's defense was dominant in these teams' last meeting, forcing seven turnovers in a 40-16 Blugold victory. Trevor Nelson forced two fumbles, recovering one, in addition to a pair of sacks and a game-high nine tackles.
Last year's triumph was the Blugolds' first against the Pioneers since 2009 and cut UW-Platteville's lead in the all-time series to 33-23-1.
Injury front: UW-Eau Claire head coach Wesley Beschorner confirmed in his weekly media availability that quarterback Jonathan Malueg will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury. That elevates Josiah Johnson into the starting role full-time. He went 9 for 15 for 49 yards in his first career start last Saturday against the Titans.
"I don't think it was great," Johnson said of his first start. "I just have got to play better."
Wideout and returner Keshaun Story was day-to-day as of Monday. He's leading the WIAC in kick return average but left the UW-Oshkosh game with an injury.
Up the protection: Johnson was sacked eight times for a loss of 51 yards by the UW-Oshkosh defense. The Blugolds hadn't given up more than three sacks in the previous five games and kept UW-River Falls without a sack two weeks ago.
Belot watch: UW-Eau Claire running back Austin Belot ran for 102 yards last Saturday, his fifth 100-yard rushing performance of the year. He still leads the league with an average of 137.1 yards and a total of 823.
For the foes: UW-Platteville quarterback Colin Schuetz leads the WIAC in passing yards, averaging 290.2 per game. That number was upped last week with his 348 yards against UW-Stout. He's also the most efficient passer in the league and has two reliable targets in Tyler Knigge and Donald Allender. Defensively, Luke Johnson and Travis Klassy have each snagged three interceptions, tied with two others atop the WIAC charts.
