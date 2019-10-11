UW-River Falls at UW-Eau Claire
Game time: 1:10 p.m. at Carson Park.
Radio: WDRK (99.9-FM).
Records: UW-Eau Claire 2-2 overall (0-1 in WIAC), UW-River Falls 1-3 (0-1 in WIAC).
Last time out: UW-Eau Claire hung with a top 10 opponent for a second straight week, but the Blugolds weren't able to pull off the upset like they did a week earlier against St. Thomas. A 10-7 deficit ballooned in the second half into a 24-14 win for the No. 3 UW-Whitewater Warhawks. UW-EC was hurt by three turnovers on a rainy day in the south of the state.
UW-River Falls quarterback Ben Beckman threw four interceptions, dooming the Falcons in a 30-16 loss to UW-Stevens Point in the WIAC opener. A 23-6 run for the Pointers through the second and third quarters was enough for a very comfortable Stevens Point cushion.
History: The Blugolds have lost to UW-River Falls five seasons in a row, including last year's 42-24 road loss. The Falcons, led by a 326-yard, three-touchdown showing from Beckman, scored 28 points in the second quarter to pull ahead.
Kings of the Valley: The Falcons' two WIAC wins last season came against their Chippewa Valley foes, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout.
High energy: The Blugolds celebrate homecoming this weekend, with a 10 a.m. parade and 11 a.m. tailgate leading up to kickoff. It's another opportunity to inject life into a fan section that should be boosted by the Tommies upset and a close game with the class-of-the-conference Warhawks.
"I have people coming up to me saying, 'Good job,' like telling me I'm playing well," UW-Eau Claire linebacker Alex Mashak said. "That's exciting, (they're) people I don't even know."
Perhaps Mashak has played into the team's' early-season success. He cropped his hair into a mullet this year after his younger brother did the same and won a prep state championship.
Still on top: Running back Austin Belot was held to his quietest outing of the season by UW-Whitewater, 60 yards on 20 attempts. He's still the best in the WIAC in yards per game by a large margin, rushing for 52 more yards per game than second-placed Wyatt Thompson of UW-Platteville.
For the foes: UW-Eau Claire goes from the team picked picked to finish first in the WIAC in the preseason poll to the team picked to finish last. UW-River Falls, coming off a 3-7 season, has lost three straight dating back to the Falcons' 38-20 loss to Bethel on Sept. 14. Beckman has thrown seven interceptions to his eight touchdowns but has surpassed the 200-yard mark in every outing, including a 302-yard showing at Waldorf. He's still a reason UW-River Falls has the worst turnover margin in the WIAC.
The running game should play a factor since the Falcons are strong on the ground (third in the WIAC in rushing offense) and poor at stopping opponents (seventh in WIAC in rushing defense).
— Jack Goods