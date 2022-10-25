Blugold men's basketball coach Matt Siverling, and a trio of players had a short conversation Tuesday about the team's upcoming game, Sunday,Oct.30, at the Kohl Center against the Badgers. The contest is the latest edition of the Badgers' annual tradition of playing an Exhibition game against a WIAC team. The game will be part of UW men's coach Greg Gard's Garding against Cancer Foundation fundraising.Players Carter Hanke, Brock Voigt, and Spencer Page said excitement for the game is increasing among the team.
The three, and Siverling, admitted the team had not yet focused much on Sunday's game, and made a conscious effort to focus on smaller, sooner contests, such as Monday's scrimmage against St. Scholastica,first. Hanke, Voigt, and Page mentioned part of the game they are anticipating is finding out how the squad fares against, as Page put it, "a bigger, stronger, top-level team."
The threeplayersalso disclosed one of the meaningful parts of the upcoming weekend for them will be the opportunity to participate in an event that can positively impact so many lives. Hanke and Voigt referred to their participation in the Garding Against Cancer Fundraiser held at the Pablo Center in September as something powerful because it helped them see the "bigger picture" of how Coach Gard's Foundation can help with cancer fundraising for communities around the state. Siverling said, as far as he knows, the only aspect of the Garding Against Cancer festivities the team is participating in this weekend is the game.
The Blugolds seem eager to play the Badgers. This will not be Hanke, Voigt, or Page's first time at the Kohl Center. Voigt is a native of the Madison area, and played in state tournaments at there for three years in High school.He also said he attended games at thefacility since he grew up in the area, indicating he is not wholly unfamiliar with the court.
Siverling recalled attending the state tournament as a high school player, watching from the bench as his brother played at the UW fieldhouse. The team departs Eau Claire Saturday evening, and Siverling said the Blugolds will have a chance to practice on the court prior to Sunday's 11:30 a.m. tipoff.
The players, and coach, seemed to relish the chance to test themselves the Badgers, judging from how often Siverling, Hanke, Voigt,and Page mentioned their collective desire to see how this year’s Blugold men’s team matches up to its Division I opponent. Page hinted at how the game offers some future basketball bragging rights when he asked,”how many guys in our position can say they’ve played the Badgers?” Page said he was part of a state tournament team Rice Lake's Henry Ellenson played on, so he has had opportunity to play at the Kohl Center as well. Hanke indicated he also has had a chance to step onto the court at the facility.
The game on the Badgers’ home Court is the only event scheduled for the Blugold men until Nov. 9 when the team hosts Bethel University. The Blugolds open the WIAC season Nov. 30 at UW-River Falls.