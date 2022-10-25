UW-River Falls at UW-Eau Claire men's basketball

UW-Eau Claire's Carter Hanke shoots a layup against UW-River Falls in February at Zorn Arena.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

Blugold men's basketball coach Matt Siverling, and a trio of players had a short conversation Tuesday about the team's upcoming game, Sunday,Oct.30, at the Kohl Center against the Badgers. The contest is the latest edition of the Badgers' annual tradition of playing an Exhibition game against a WIAC team. The game will be part of UW men's coach Greg Gard's Garding against Cancer Foundation fundraising. Players Carter Hanke, Brock Voigt, and Spencer Page said excitement for the game is increasing among the team.

 