Blugold hoops

Carter Huschka, junior forward, finishes a dunk during the Blugolds’ home victory against Wartburg College on Wednesday night.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

Coming off a loss in a hard-fought game on the road against No. 4-ranked UW-La Crosse on Saturday, the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team returned to their home floor at Zorn Arena on Wednesday night to face the Wartburg College (Iowa) Knights.

In a game where both teams shot the ball well, a scoring run to put the Blugolds up double-digits at halftime ended up being the turning point in a 72-58 win for UW-EC.