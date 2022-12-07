Coming off a loss in a hard-fought game on the road against No. 4-ranked UW-La Crosse on Saturday, the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team returned to their home floor at Zorn Arena on Wednesday night to face the Wartburg College (Iowa) Knights.
In a game where both teams shot the ball well, a scoring run to put the Blugolds up double-digits at halftime ended up being the turning point in a 72-58 win for UW-EC.
The game started as a back-and-forth affair, but the Blugolds jumped out to a double-digit lead midway through the first half. They went on a 13-0 run to take a 29-14 lead over Wartburg with 9:17 until halftime.
However, the Knights responded with a 10-0 run of their own to trim the Blugolds’ lead to 29-24 with 6:26 remaining in the half.
After this, the Blugolds responded with one more run of their own to take a double-digit lead into halftime. UW-EC played the rest of the half at a 13-4 pace, taking a halftime lead of 42-28.
Spencer Page, senior forward, led in scoring for the Blugolds in the first half with 10 points.
To start the second half, the Knights started on a 7-0 run to narrow the Blugolds’ lead to 42-35 with 18:26 to play.
On the Blugolds’ next possession, Page made a layup to make it 44-35.
The Knights scored on their next possession, but Michael Casper, junior guard, responded with a three-pointer to put the Blugolds’ back ahead by double-digits, 47-37.
The Blugolds would lead by double-digits the rest of the way, eventually benching their starters with three minutes remaining and holding a 69-52 lead.
UW-EC’s run to end the first half up 14 points ended up being the difference in the game, as UW-EC and Wartburg each scored 30 points in the second half. The game ended as a 72-58 home victory for UW-EC.
Page ended the game with 15 points, four rebounds and two steals for the Blugolds.
Brock Voigt, senior forward, had 13 points, three rebounds and three blocks. Casper also had 13 points.
As a team, the Blugolds shot the ball well all night, ending with 49.2% on field goals including going 12-26 on three-pointers. Wartburg also shot well, ending the game at 47.1% on field goals.
An area UW-Eau Claire capitalized on in this game was taking advantage of Wartburg’s turnovers. The Blugolds had 17 points off turnovers and the Knights only had two.
The Blugolds moved to 6-3 on the season with Wednesday night’s victory. They have two more games before an 11-day holiday break. They travel to UW-Superior next Wednesday and St. Norbert a week from Saturday.