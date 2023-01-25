page1000.jpg

The Blugolds’ Spencer Page shoots a three-pointer during the first half of the Blugolds’ win over UW-River Falls on Wednesday night in Eau Claire. Page eclipsed the 1000-point mark for his Blugold career in the second half.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

On Wednesday night, the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team got above .500 in conference play, rallying in the second half to beat the UW-River Falls Falcons and move to 5-4 in the WIAC.

After starting out cold and trailing by double-digits early in the first half, the Blugolds rode a strong second-half performance to a 76-69 win on their home floor.