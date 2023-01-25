On Wednesday night, the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team got above .500 in conference play, rallying in the second half to beat the UW-River Falls Falcons and move to 5-4 in the WIAC.
After starting out cold and trailing by double-digits early in the first half, the Blugolds rode a strong second-half performance to a 76-69 win on their home floor.
UW-River Falls began the game on a hot shooting streak and an 18-5 run. The Falcons started the game 4-5 on three-pointers.
The Blugolds found some open shots in the beginning stretch as well, but started the game shooting 2-11 from the floor and 1-6 on three-pointers to find themselves trailing the Falcons by double-digits early.
At the midway point of the first half, the Blugolds had narrowed their deficit down to 25-17.
With 6:30 left in the first half, junior guard David Ijadimbola’s second three-pointer of the game made it a two-point deficit for the Blugolds, 28-26.
At the end of the first half, UW-River Falls led 33-30. Senior forward Brock Voigt led the Blugolds with ten points at the half.
The Blugolds ended the first half shooting 35.5% from the floor and the Falcons were at 42.9%.
Three-pointers were the difference in the first half, as the Falcons went 6-11 from beyond the arc and the Blugolds went 4-14.
Six minutes into the second half, the Blugolds only trailed by one point, 39-38.
A three-pointer by senior forward Spencer Page gave the Blugolds their first lead since the first minute of the game, 41-39, with 13:30 left to play.
On their next possession, Page made a mid-range jumper to eclipse 1000 points in his Blugolds career. UW-EC lead, 43-39.
With 10:30 left to play, junior guard Michael Casper swished his third three-pointer of the game, and the Blugolds led 53-45.
A 15-4 run for the Blugolds gave them a 61-45 lead with 8:30 left to play.
With 2:23 left to play, a basket by Falcons sophomore center Rodrick Payne brought UW-EC’s lead to single digits, 71-62. They followed it up with a steal to make it 71-64 with two minutes left.
With 1:40 left, the Blugolds were holding onto a 71-66 lead.
The Blugolds were able to finish out the game at the free throw line, closing out a 76-69 win on their home floor.
Voigt led the Blugolds with 20 points in the game. Casper had 18 points, Page had 12 and junior forward Carter Huschka added ten points.
Blugold head coach Matt Siverling said after the game that he liked the effort his team came out with in the second half which allowed them to come back and win the game after a slow start.
“I thought in the second half we played with a lot more energy and a lot more of a sense of urgency,” Siverling said.
Once the Blugolds got hot shooting the ball in the second half, they were able to utilize their full court press to force the Falcons into some turnovers, which was the turning point in the game, Siverling said.
The Blugolds led 28-9 in points off turnovers for the game.
Page said after the game that his team’s mentality did not change when they fell behind double-digits early.
“I don’t think we ever felt like we were out of it, we just started clawing back and getting some defensive stops, and we knew that our offense was eventually going to get rolling,” Page said.
Page also reflected on eclipsing the 1000-point mark after the game, expressing gratitude for his teammates throughout his collegiate career and the support of the home crowd.
“It’s definitely something that’s been in the back of my mind for quite some time, especially the last couple of weeks,” Page said. “Just super grateful that it could happen tonight at home.”
Siverling praised Page after the game for his accomplishments throughout his time as a Blugold, including the 1000-point milestone.
“He’s been with us for a long time, and he’s a great teammate, a competitor and an extremely hard worker,” Siverling said.
The Blugolds return to the floor next Wednesday, when they face first-place UW-Oshkosh.
UW-Oshkosh’s only loss so far in conference play was handed to them by the Blugolds at Zorn Arena on Jan. 4, when the Blugolds beat them 51-48.