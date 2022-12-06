On Tuesday night, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team traveled to Mankato, MN to face the Bethany Lutheran Vikings.
The Blugolds entered the game riding a four-game winning streak and an 8-1 record, with their only loss coming to Hope College, the current No. 1 team in the nation.
Last season, Bethany Lutheran handed an 8-0 UW-EC their first loss of the season, 63-61 at Zorn Arena.
This time, the Blugolds took a double-digit lead into halftime and never looked back, running away with a 79-44 win.
The Blugolds got off to a hot start right away, led by Jessie Ruden, their preseason first-team All-American senior guard. Ruden made three jumpers including a three-pointer in the first four minutes of the game, putting up 7 points and giving UW-EC an early 9-3 lead.
However, the Vikings responded quickly, going on a 7-0 run to take a 10-9 lead with 4:20 remaining in the first quarter.
The first quarter ended with the Blugolds leading 15-13 with Ruden leading the way with nine points on 4-5 shooting from the floor.
In the second quarter, the Vikings managed to stay within a few scores of the Blugolds for the first four minutes, but a Ruden three-pointer gave the Blugolds a 26-19 advantage, their largest lead of the game so far.
On their next possession, Lucia Hauge, sophomore forward, made a three of her own, putting the Blugolds up 29-21.
After this, the Blugolds began running away by working the ball inside and getting timely stops on defense.
The Blugolds ended the second quarter on a 12-4 run, taking a 41-25 lead into halftime.
UW-EC dominated in the paint in the second quarter, out-rebounding the Vikings 15-5 and taking advantage of lots of scoring opportunities in the low post.
The Vikings were able to hang with the Blugolds for the first several minutes of the third quarter, going on an 8-0 run to narrow the UW-EC lead to 48-35 with 5:41 remaining.
From this point on, the Blugolds ran away with the game.
They held the Vikings scoreless for the remainder of the quarter and took a 62-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Blugolds continued to roll in the fourth quarter, out-scoring the Vikings 17-9 in the final ten minutes. UW-EC benched their starters midway through the fourth quarter and ran away with a 79-44 victory.
The Blugolds held the Vikings to 23.1% shooting for the game, including 5-29 for 17.2% on three-pointers.
UW-EC leaned on scoring in the paint throughout the whole game, out-scoring Bethany Lutheran inside 44-20. The Blugolds shot 60% on three-pointers for the game but only attempted 10.
Ruden finished the game with 16 points, 6 assists and 3 blocks. Kylie Strop, junior guard, had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.
Hauge and Bailey Reardon, senior forward, each had 12 points off the bench for the Blugolds.
The Blugolds have one more game before the holiday break, this Saturday on the road against Loras College. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Dubuque, Iowa.