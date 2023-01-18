4F4A9365.JPG

The Blugolds’ Jessie Ruden shoots a three-pointer during their win over UW-Stout on Wednesday night at Zorn Arena.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

In game two of Wednesday night’s doubleheader at Zorn Arena, the UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout women’s basketball teams faced off in a battle to control first place in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC).

After a close first half, the Blugolds rode a dominant third quarter shooting performance to run away with an 85-59 win on their home floor.