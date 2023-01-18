In game two of Wednesday night’s doubleheader at Zorn Arena, the UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout women’s basketball teams faced off in a battle to control first place in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC).
After a close first half, the Blugolds rode a dominant third quarter shooting performance to run away with an 85-59 win on their home floor.
After one quarter of play, the Blugolds held a slim 16-12 lead. The Blue Devils kept it close in the quarter despite shooting 22% from the floor.
Blugolds senior guard Courtney Crouch got off to a hot start, going 3-4 for 7 points in the quarter.
The Blugolds led for most of the second quarter, leading 31-24 with three minutes left until halftime.
In response, the Blue Devils went on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 31-31. Sophomore guard Allison Letcher hit the game-tying three-pointer with one minute left until halftime.
However, the Blugolds responded right back, as in the final minute of the half, senior forward Kylie Mogen hit a three-pointer and Crouch got a steal and layed it in at the buzzer, putting UW-EC back ahead at halftime by five points, 36-31.
At halftime, UW-Stout’s Letcher led in scoring with 12 points, going 4-5 shooting from the floor on all three-pointers. Crouch had nine points and senior forward Bailey Reardon had 7 points.
At the half, the Blugolds were shooting 51.7 from the floor, but were 1-10 on three-pointers. The Blue Devils shot 33% in the half.
The Blugolds came out firing in the third quarter. Mogen hit two three-pointes out of the gate, along with another from senior guard Tyra Boettcher, giving UW-EC a 47-36 lead with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter.
Mogen made her fourth three-pointer of the game to give UW-EC their largest lead of the game, 55-43 with five minutes left in the third quarter.
The Blugolds began to run away with the game in the final minutes of the third quarter. They ended the quarter on a 13-4 run to go into the fourth quarter leading 68-47. Senior guard Jessie Ruden hit two three-pointers in the quarter’s final two minutes.
The Blugolds’ outside shooting struggles from the first half were solved in the third, as they went 7-9 on three-pointers in the quarter.
The Blue Devils were unable to make a run in the fourth quarter, as the Blugolds stayed strong on defense and only allowed them 12 points in the final quarter. The final score was an 85-59 statement win for the Blugolds.
With the win, the Blugolds took control of first place in the WIAC.
Ruden led the Blugolds with 18 points. Mogen had 16 points, which included going 4-6 on three-pointers. Boettcher finished with 13 points, and Reardon and Crouch each had 11.
For the Blue Devils, junior guard Anna Mutch led in scoring with 15 points and Letcher finished with 14.
Mogen said the loud atmosphere in the crowd for the rivalry game with huge conference implications energized the Blugolds and helped them on the court.
“We had great energy and we came out ready to play and I think that’s what helped us to come away with the win tonight,” Mogen said.
UW-EC head coach Tonja Englund said having a battle-tested team that has already faced many tough games this season helped them to get on a roll in the second half to win the game.
“I really felt like tonight since we’ve played such good competition, when we get into these games we’re used to it,” Englund said
In response to the team’s third-quarter shooting streak, Englund said they used their inside game to open up opportunities for their three-point shooters.
Englund credited her team’s ability to spread the ball around and play unselfishly for allowing them to surge offensively in the second half.
Up next for the Blugolds, they face another tough WIAC game at UW-La Crosse on Saturday. As for the Blue Devils, they travel to UW-Oshkosh on Saturday.