The UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team is headed back to the WIAC Tournament championship game.
The Blugolds came back from a 12-point deficit with 3:30 left to beat UW-Stout in the semifinal game 68-67 at Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie.
The Blugolds never led in the second half until the final three seconds and trailed by 19 points one minute into the third quarter. Blugold senior Tyra Boettcher got the game-winning score with 3.3 seconds left.
The two teams were neck and neck in the opening minutes of the first quarter. UW-Stout Yaeger hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 7-7 four minutes into the game.
As the Blue Devils got hot from outside, they began to build a lead. Back to back threes by Yaeger made it 18-13 with three minutes left in the first quarter.
After one quarter of play, the Blue Devils led 19-15. Yaeger had 11 points for the Blue Devils and Ruden led the Blugolds with seven points.
In the second quarter, the Blue Devils got hot on offense and the Blugolds’ offense struggled. The Blue Devils began the quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 28-17 lead with six minutes until halftime.
With 5:30 left in the first half, UW-EC senior guard Courtney Crouch hit a much-needed three-pointer for the Blugolds to bring them back within six, 28-22.
However, the Blue Devils followed it up with a 10-2 run. After a three-pointer by Blue Devils junior guard Anna Mutch, the Blue Devils led 38-24 with four minutes remaining in the first half.
At halftime, the Blue Devils led 43-26 after a dominant second quarter. The Blue Devils shot 53% from the floor in the quarter and held the Blugolds to 35%, outscoring them 24-11.
Mutch led the Blue Devils with 16 points in the first half, while Yaeger added 11 points. Ruden had nine points for the Blugolds and Crouch had seven points.
After falling behind by 19 points 30 seconds into the third quarter, the Blugolds’ offense woke up.
The Blugolds responded with a 13-2 run, beginning with a Ruden three-pointer and ending with two threes by Crouch. The Blue Devils’ lead was down to 47-39 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.
Stout junior guard Lauren Arenz made a three-pointer to put the Blue Devils back up by ten, 51-41, with a minute left in the quarter.
At the end of the third quarter, the Blue Devils led 53-46. The Blugolds held UW-Stout to 4-17 shooting from the floor and outscored them 20-10 in the quarter to narrow their deficit.
Two minutes into the fourth quarter, the Blue Devil’ lead was back up to ten points.
The Blugolds only scored two baskets in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. A fastbreak score by UW-Stout sophomore guard Raegan Sorensen made it 62-50 Blue Devils with five minutes left.
Down by 12 points with five minutes left, the Blugolds were desperate for a rally.
Blugolds junior guard Kylie Strop was the first to step up for the Blugolds, sinking a jumper and following it up with a steal that turned into two more points at the free throw line. The Blugolds’ deficit was down to 65-57 with three minutes left.
After another Blue Devil turnover, four consecutive points by Boettcher, first from a putback layup and then two more at the free throw line, made it 67-61 Blue Devils with 2:40 left.
With 30 seconds left and the Blugolds down by four, Blugold senior center Kylie Mogen swished a three-pointer from the corner to bring the Blugolds within one point, 67-66.
The Blugolds fouled the Blue Devils’ Arenz on the other end, sending her to the free throw line. She missed both foul shots, leaving the door wide open for the Blugolds with 14 seconds left and the ball.
On the Blugolds’ last possession, Boettcher drove the ball into the lane and used a hesitation move to gain a wide open layup under the basket. She made the basket to put the Blugolds up 68-67 with 3.3 seconds left.
In the final 3.3 seconds, Ruden got a steal off the in-bounds pass to prevent UW-Stout from getting a shot off, sealing the Blugolds’ win and a trip to the WIAC Tournament championship game on Sunday at UW-Whitewater.
It was a 15-2 run for the Blugolds in the final three and a half minutes to steal the game from the Blue Devils.
Crouch led the Blugolds with 15 points, while Ruden had 14, Boettcher had 12 and senior forward Bailey Reardon had 11 points.
For the Blue Devils, sophomore guard Raegan Sorensen led with 24 points, while Mutch had 22 and Yaeger had 11.
Blugold head coach Tonja Englund said after the game that it took a full-team effort to complete the comeback.
"I have so much love for my team," Englund said. "We needed a game like this where we had to come back. We had to be gritty. We had different people rising to the occasion at different times.”
Englund credited Boettcher’s experience for her clutch game-winning basket.
"Credit to Tyra at the end," Englund said. "That's a senior: Kept the ball, kept her composure and hit the shot.”
She said winning games like this is the mark of a championship team.
"Every time I've been a part of a championship, we've had to win one like this,” Englund said.
The Blugolds will travel down to UW-Whitewater on Sunday for the tournament championship game. The Blugolds are looking to win their second-straight tournament title against the Warhawks. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Whitewater.
“I’d love to win back-to-back WIAC conference tournament championships,” Englund said. “And because we did this last year and we did it at Whitewater I feel like we’ve got a lot of experience and understand what it’s going to take to win.”