The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team is headed to the second round of the WIAC tournament after a 72-70 win over UW-Platteville. They will play at UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Blugolds hosted the Pioneers Monday night for the first round of the tournament. Eau Claire was the No. 4 seed and Platteville was the No. 5 seed.
It took a bit for scoring to start with the first points in the game coming a minute in from a Carter Huschka free throw, putting the Blugolds on the board.
Early on, the Pioneers showed out with strong possession, but they were ultimately unsuccessful in making the shots they were putting up.
This aided the Blugolds in an 11-point scoring run, starting off with two 3-pointers from Spencer Page.
The Pioneers ended that run and picked up steam, coming back with a scoring run of their own. Platteville made up the deficit and then some with a 14-point run putting them ahead 19-16.
The Pioneers pulled ahead a bit more with a 6-point lead, their biggest of the half, but the Blugolds squashed that lead, and the teams ended the first period tied up 33-33.
The Pioneers pulled ahead a bit at the top of the second half, but a 3-pointer from Carter Hanke and a dunk from Brock Voigt brought the Blugolds up 42-38, and also brought up their momentum.
Despite the Pioneers encroaching within a basket’s worth, the Blugolds held onto their lead until a layup from Platteville’s Logan Pearson tied it up 57-57 with 9:14 left in the game.
The Pioneers were unsuccessful in keeping that momentum going, and a couple of threes put the Blugolds in the lead again.
The Eau Claire team defended that lead desperately, and the Pioneers continued to encroach but were unsuccessful in eliminating their deficit.
The Blugolds were up by two and the crowd celebrated as the buzzer ran out, but the ball had gone out with 1.3 seconds left. With 0.8 seconds left, the Pioneers fouled on Huschka, giving him a free throw attempt. Huschka missed, and Platteville took a timeout with 0.5 seconds left.
Platteville had the ball on the baseline after the timeout, but the Pioneers’ full-court throw attempt was thwarted by the lights hanging from Zorn’s ceiling, and the ball was ruled out of bounds.
The Blugolds then had possession of the ball at the baseline, still with 0.5 seconds left. The Blugolds’ initial throw-in was proven not to be legal, and the Blugolds tried again. They threw the ball in and held it, running down the clock, and beating Platteville 72-70.
The Blugolds continue on in the WIAC Tournament, heading to UW-Oshkosh to take on the No. 1-seeded team for the semifinals.
The Blugolds fell to UW-Oshkosh in their most recent meeting, but they took the Titans 51-48 at the initial matchup of the season.
“We’re thankful for the opportunity to get a chance to go over there and we’ll see what happens,” Blugold head coach Matt Siverling said. “Anything can happen in this league on any given night and now we’re just excited to get the opportunity.”