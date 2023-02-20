UWEC v Platteville

Brock Voigt brings the ball down the court at Zorn Arena Monday, guarded by UW-Platteville’s Julian Samuels.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team is headed to the second round of the WIAC tournament after a 72-70 win over UW-Platteville. They will play at UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Blugolds hosted the Pioneers Monday night for the first round of the tournament. Eau Claire was the No. 4 seed and Platteville was the No. 5 seed.