It's something Ben Redman and Lily Borgenheimer have been picturing for years.
They've stepped up to the starting block countless times before. But when they think about this particular step, it's just different.
How could it not be?
When the two dive into the pool on Monday, it will be with the eyes of the nation upon them.
Redman, of Eau Claire, and Borgenheimer, of Chippewa Falls, will take their swimming careers to their highest point yet when they compete at the United States Olympic Swimming Trials next week in Omaha, Nebraska. The area alumni will test themselves against the best swimmers in the country at one of the biggest swimming events on the planet.
"It's absolutely incredible," Redman said. "It's just incredible, the names of people that are going to be at this meet are Olympians. They're some of the most famous swimmers in the world, and I'm going to be racing with them. It's just super exciting."
It's a dream come true for both local swimmers.
"I'm very excited to finally fulfill this moment that I've been thinking about for years," Borgenheimer said. "I couldn't be more excited. It's finally here."
It's a culmination of a life's work in the pool. Both will compete in Wave I of the Trials on Monday, Borgenheimer in the women's 200-meter breaststroke and Redman in the men's 50-meter freestyle.
Wave I features swimmers who hit the original Trials qualifying times, while Wave II is home to the best of the best. Only swimmers from Wave II can make the Olympic team. To advance to Wave II, Wave I swimmers need to finish in the top two of their event.
More than 1,000 swimmers are expected to compete at the Trials.
Borgenheimer is seeded 13th in her event in Wave I, while Redman is seeded 90th in his.
"I'm going to go all out for about 20 seconds, and whatever happens, happens," Redman said. "But there's no excuse for not going all out. It'll be fun to see what I can do."
Borgenheimer, a Chi-Hi graduate, earned Division II second team All-America honors in six events with Colorado Mesa this season. She took fifth in Division II in both the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke.
She's not going into the Trials with any particular expectations. She wants to enjoy the experience to the fullest.
"I'm going in with no expectations. Whatever happens, happens," she said. "I just want to be there in the moment and not have any expectations beyond doing as well as I can."
Redman, an Eau Claire Memorial alumnus, is coming off a UW-Green Bay season in which he placed third in the Horizon League in the 100-yard freestyle and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle. He's only the third swimmer in the history of the Phoenix program to qualify for the Trials.
The Olympic team will take the absolute best swimmers in the country to Tokyo for the Games this summer. Making the squad is one of the most difficult feats in the sport.
"Obviously everyone wants to go and make the Olympic team, but it's going to be extremely competitive," Redman said. "I'd have to have a miracle to do something like that, but I just want to go there and give 100%. Even if I were to go and add a bunch of time, if I gave 100%, that's all I care about. I want to know I gave my all, regardless of how I finish."
Eau Claire native Paul DeLakis also qualified for the Trials, but will not compete after announcing his retirement from swimming in April.
DeLakis graduated from Ohio State this year, where he won a pair of Big Ten titles last season. He was a first team All-American in the 200 freestyle and an honorable mention All-American in the 200 breaststroke and 200 IM. He was a 10-time All-American during his time with the Buckeyes.
In place of swimming, DeLakis will focus on his lifelong goal of becoming an optometrist with his studies at the Illinois College of Optometry.
"Growing up, it was always a dream of mine to be an optometrist and I am happy to say I am just four short years away from making that dream become reality," DeLakis wrote in a farewell piece on Ohio State's website.
Meanwhile, Redman and Borgenheimer will give it their best shot in the pool. They'll have their fair share of support from back home while doing so. Both expect to have family with them in attendance next week.
The results will shake out however they will. But simply reaching the Trials in the first place is an achievement that only the nation's elite can claim, and Borgenheimer hopes it serves as an inspiration for swimmers in the Chippewa Valley.
"I'm no different than any other person. I still struggle, I still go through my bad days. Through all of that, I've still made a dream come true," she said. "I hope it shows that anyone who truly wants to do that can do it. I just hope to be somewhat of a mirror for people that would like to do this one day too."