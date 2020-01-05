Andy Mills just needed to hit the seven pin on the far left side of the alley to win the 62nd annual Chippewa Valley Match Games.
To the average Joe, this is no easy task. It requires near-perfect accuracy to hit the lone remaining pin at the other end of the 60-foot lane, but Mills is no average Joe.
“Mills is as good as it gets in the state of Wisconsin,” Dennis Burkart, the tournament coordinator, said. “He’s won at the professional level, he wins at the national level as he was part of the team that won the national tournament, he’s won a PBA professional tournament, he’s good, he’s very good.”
For Mills, this shot is as easy as it gets. He’d thrown strike after strike all afternoon and the only thing standing between him and the $1,500 first place prize was one pin.
He lined up, blew lightly into the thumb hole, then proceeded into his unorthodox approach, almost crow-hopping in slow motion toward the top of the lane. Just as his foot hit the line, he released the ball with the kind of perfect form he’s known for.
Then, shock.
“Pure shock,” Mills’ opponent Nick Plouff said.
Mills missed right of the pin by maybe an inch.
“There was no way I would have expected him to miss that,” Plouff said. “A single pin, you just don’t miss them, not at that level, it just doesn’t happen. It was pure shock.”
The 41-year old Plouff spun around, covered his face and let out a small grin realizing he’d won the first place prize. It was the one moment in which he allowed himself to celebrate in an otherwise composed afternoon.
“This was Nick’s day,” Burkart said. “The chances of Andy Mills missing a seven pin are between slim and none and he did.”
Plouff, a Tomahawk resident, entered the step ladder as the fifth seed. He’d been in the step ladder three times before, only ever entering the final matches as the fifth seed needing a Cinderella story to win it all.
In his first finals match, he beat Will Mateffy 226-193, getting just enough breaks to advance. Against No. 3 seeded Jason Hanson, Plouff had to win in the tenth frame to advance 224-215. His match against second-seeded Dave Langer was a strange one. The two struggled against a “nasty” lane with Plouff prevailing 197-161.
The final was by far the toughest for Plouff who fell behind early as Mills loaded up the screen with Xs. Ultimately though, Plouff got his miracle.
“You don’t hope that someone misses, you don’t want to win like that, but that’s how it happened today,” he said.
Locally, the top finisher was Terry Halida of Chippewa Falls, who finished 17th out of over 100 competitors with a score of 2,473 in Sunday’s session.
“For me, I’m always mentally drained after this tournament,” Halida said. “There’s always changing going on all day.”