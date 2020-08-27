Trett Joles is in a position plenty of athletes would be envious of.
The Boyceville senior had plenty of options in front of him when it came to picking his college destination. Behind one door, he could have wrestled at his pick of several Division I schools. Behind the other, another selection of Division I baseball programs awaited.
A look at his high school history explains why each was a viable path.
On the wrestling mat, Joles is a two-time state champion for the Bulldogs and is currently ranked No. 4 in the country in his weight class. On the diamond, he was the slugger for a team that reached the state semifinals in 2019.
Picking which route he wanted to go in college wasn't easy. But Joles has done so, opting for a college baseball career at Indiana State. He announced his commitment to the Sycamores two weeks ago.
It's no big secret why the two-sport star decided to forge ahead with baseball. The reasoning is simple: In his personal pecking order, baseball is No. 1.
"I really like wrestling and I really like baseball," Joles said. "But in the end, I just really liked baseball a little more. I definitely want to spend my next four years on the diamond. Not that I don't enjoy wrestling, I just enjoy baseball more. It's not a sport where it's all individual (like wrestling). You have your teammates to back you up. Overall, baseball is just more enjoyable for me."
In addition to Indiana State, Joles also had a baseball scholarship offer from UW-Milwaukee, along with interest from Texas, North Dakota State and Arkansas at Little Rock.
In wrestling, he had a slew of Big Ten schools which expressed interest in securing his future, including Minnesota — where his older brother wrestles — Purdue and Michigan. He was also looking at North Carolina State and Wyoming.
"I don't know of an athlete that I've ever coached or played with that's had Division I interest," Boyceville baseball coach Michael Roemhild said. "So to have a kid that has it for two sports? That's something pretty special, especially being from a small school like Boyceville as well. That just goes to show what colleges think of him as a player."
When it comes to playing at the Division I level, it was always likely Joles would need to leave one sport behind. It gave him plenty to think about.
"It was definitely a tough decision," he said. "In the end, I know I wanted to go with baseball. I think I knew that for quite a while. It just wasn't until the interest started to come in when I really made my decision."
So what will the Sycamores be getting in Joles as a baseball player?
A mighty bat, for one thing.
As a sophomore, Joles hit .328 with four home runs and 26 RBIs to help lead the Bulldogs to the state baseball tournament. Boyceville fell 7-5 to eventual state champion Stratford in the Division 3 semifinals, but it was a benchmark season for the program. It was their first trip to state in 19 years.
"It was the first time we'd been to state in quite a while, and to do it with my teammates and for my school instead of travel ball where I don't necessarily know all the guys, it was definitely enjoyable," Joles said. "The game could've went either way, but it was fun to be there."
Joles hit a grand slam against Cumberland in the sectional finals to help the Bulldogs get there. But his defensive work was just as big of a boost to Boyceville as his swing. Even as an underclassman, he took a leadership role with his work behind the plate. Opponents rarely tried to steal a base on the catcher, and when they did, the results often weren't good.
"By the start of his sophomore year, he was calling 95% of the pitches," Roemhild said. "He already had a game plan set. And if you look at the amount of people that tried to steal on Trett in his first two years, there weren't very many people who were successful, and there weren't very many people that even tried."
Prep Baseball Report ranks the smooth-swinging Joles as the 42nd-best player in Wisconsin's Class of 2021. He's the fourth-ranked catcher in the group.
The diamond's not the only place he's ranked fourth. Per FloWrestling, Joles is the fourth-best senior wrestler in the country at 195 pounds. He won a second consecutive Division 3 state championship at 182 pounds last winter.
"He's very intelligent. Everything he does has got to be just right," Boyceville wrestling coach Jamie Olson said. "He eats right, he trains a certain way, he's careful about everything he does. He wants to be the best, and I believe that mentality (is what separates him). He wants to be a 4.0 student, and if he's not, he's not happy. He wants to be that guy who wins every sprint in the practice room. He's just a competitor."
That inner drive was evident from his first season on the varsity mat. As a freshman, Joles surged into the 182-pound championship match of the prestigious Northern Badger Wrestling Classic, where he met Wyoming recruit Stephen Buchanan.
Buchanan, a junior at the time, dispatched Joles with little resistance. The match ended as a technical fall, with Buchanan ahead 15-0.
Joles decided right there that he would never be beaten in the same way again.
"After that loss, he really went on a mission," Olson said. "He felt he got embarrassed in that match, and he said it was never going to happen again."
He was right. Later that season, Joles took third place at the state tournament. He followed with two state titles over the next two years.
The same inner fire is there on the baseball diamond too.
"Trett wants to be the best player out there," Roemhild said. "And I'm not talking the best player on our team. He wants to be the best player in the conference, the best player in the state. And he has that mindset, that drive that when Trett puts his mind to something, it's pretty hard to get him off track."
Joles will bring that mentality to a Sycamores program which went 43-18 and played in the NCAA tournament in 2019. They ended the season ranked No. 23 in the country by D1baseball.com.
"They're in a really good conference, and I've had a good relationship with that coach for a couple of years," Joles said of Indiana State. "It was kind of hard because coaches couldn't come and watch our tournaments this summer. So for coaches to offer kids who they haven't seen (in-person) all summer, it's pretty difficult for them to offer scholarships. So I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity I was given."
Olson, a baseball fan himself, fully supports Joles' choice of sport. He envisioned big things for the senior no matter which path he picked.
"Would I have loved to see him go on and wrestle at Division I? Absolutely, because I think he could have probably been a multi All-American somewhere," Olson said. "But he's going to be a phenomenal catcher. Hopefully one day we can see him playing in a major league uniform."