Basketball has always been a big part of life in Tyler Orr’s family.
One of six siblings—who have all played basketball—and a coach’s son, Rice Lake’s Orr spent his early childhood years riding on the bus with the teams his father coached and shooting on the side during their practices. Basketball was on the television almost every night at home.
Starting in second grade, Orr played on a competitive team for the first time. By the time he was in sixth grade, he already had the goal in mind to one day play at the collegiate level.
Right after Orr’s freshman season ended, the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone into lockdown. Thanks to one of his father’s former players having their own halfcourt setup at their home, and another family friend who had a weight room, Orr used the lockdown period as an opportunity to work on improving his game, developing a routine of visiting the gym multiple times a day.
“Me, my brother and a friend of mine, we just really went to work during that time because we weren't really going to school, we kind of just were chilling at home,” Orr said. “So that's really when I just decided I wanted to take this seriously.”
Orr’s father and head coach of the Rice Lake Warriors—Kevin Orr—says he saw something “click” with Tyler during that period of time.
“He just worked extremely hard,” Coach Orr said. “It was fun to watch. He just kind of transformed himself a little bit. He always was a very good player, but I think during that time, he just was really serious and got after it.”
Tyler Orr says his favorite memory from his high school career came the next season—his sophomore year—when the Warriors knocked off No. 1 seeded Medford in sectionals. They won the game 52-51 on the road in front of a packed crowd, coming back from an eight-point deficit in the final minutes to pull off the upset and advance to the sectional finals.
In Orr’s senior season this year, he was named Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year and became the second leading scorer in school history after amassing 1,673 points in his career. He averaged 22.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the season.
Orr’s high school career came to an end after a 53-42 loss to Medford in the regional finals. Looking back on the four years, he said getting to play for his father and alongside his brother—Zach Orr, who was second team all-conference as a sophomore this season—created memories he will hold onto forever.
Coach Orr said as he got to watch his two sons on the court together, it was clear that they brought out the best in each other.
“They kind of feed off each other,” Coach Orr said. “They both could get to the basket, so I think that put some pressure on the defense. But yeah, it was a real treat and memories that I'll never forget, spending all that time with them in practices and watching them play 40-some games together.”
Kevin was Tyler’s coach from fifth grade all the way through his high school career. He said that from a young age, he saw the potential in Tyler to one day play in college, because he always had a strong skill set and work ethic.
Committed to Winona State
On April 12, Tyler Orr officially committed to play collegiately at Winona State University, where he will compete at the Division II level in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
He said he first visited the campus last summer for a camp and really liked it, and their coaches kept in touch with him throughout his whole senior season.
When he took his official visit the week prior to making his commitment, everyone he spoke with on the team, from coaches to all the players, were “super welcoming.” He also thinks very highly of the other commits in his class that are coming in.
“I really think we can have a really special team in the next couple of years,” Tyler Orr said. “And I want to win and they have a culture of winning. So that's kind of how I made my decision.”
He says he started to realize that playing at the next level was going to be a real opportunity for him his sophomore year, when he made second team all-conference in a really talented league and started getting lots of attention from opposing defenses.
“As I kept going up in points [per game] even as defenses were getting harder and harder, and they weren't leaving me and I kept improving stats, that's when I knew the effort I was putting in was working,” Tyler Orr said.
He said playing in the highly competitive Big Rivers Conference helped him develop into the player he is now.
“Every night in the Big Rivers is not easy, no matter if you're playing the worst or the best team,” he said.
Orr’s offensive game has developed from being mostly a pure shooter as a freshman to having built a complete game as a senior, according to both Tyler and Coach Orr.
According to Tyler, working on driving to the basket was his main focus his sophomore year and by his junior year he further developed floaters and pull-up shots. By his senior year, as he went against face-guarding on a nightly basis in the Big Rivers, he had “put it all together.”
“That's a huge shoutout to my dad and all the trainers that have helped me do that,” Tyler Orr said.
Off the court, he says the game of basketball has taught him a lot about how he carries himself as he wants to set a good example for the young kids who watched him as a varsity player in high school.
“Trying to be a good role model for the community and giving back is probably the biggest thing I've learned through basketball,” Tyler Orr said.
Orr says he plans to major in sports management at Winona State. His long term goal is to stay involved with the game after graduating and eventually to become a college coach. He says his father’s example is a huge reason for that.
“I see how much he loves it and how much time he puts in and how at 53 years old, he still has that competitiveness,” Tyler Orr said. “And so I feel like that's a good way to keep that competitive spirit and stay in the game of basketball, which I love.”