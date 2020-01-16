CHIPPEWA FALLS — JD Bohaty stood at the free throw line with 1.1 seconds left in the game and a chance to finish Regis off for good.
Just 19 seconds earlier the 6-foot-3 McDonell senior nailed a pair of free throws to give the Macks a one-point lead.
Now, after nailing his first shot to extend the lead to two, McDonell coach Adam Schilling gave him a directive.
“He told me to miss the last free throw,” Bohaty said.
Bohaty threw the ball against the backboard in an unorthodox manner, but the ball fell through the hoop.
“I tried to miss it,” he recalled with a smile. “I don’t know, I was on tonight.”
It was just that kind of night for Bohaty, whose 30-point performance allowed McDonell to sneak past Regis with a 59-56 victory on Thursday night in Chippewa Falls.
“What he did really well today was get to the free throw line,” Schilling said. “He does get hot from 3 and last year that is what he did, but he’s improved putting the ball on the floor and getting to the free throw line.”
The final minute of the game was an intense back and forth feud. With 58 seconds left the game had to be halted to clean blood off the court after two players collided trying to grab a rebound after missed free throw.
Regis’ Gabe Ruffini nailed a driving layup to put the Ramblers up one with 39 seconds left, but Bohaty took over, nailing both his free throws with 20 seconds left before grabbing the rebound on a missed Rambler 3 with just over one second on the clock.
“I always tell people I don’t get nervous, but I was a little nervous,” Bohaty said of his late free throw shooting.
The Ramblers had a final desperation chance to run a play with 0.9 seconds left and the ball across half, but the shot couldn’t find the bucket.
Bohaty’s 30 points set a new career high, topping his previous high of 25 set earlier this season on December 27 against Catholic Columbus.
His first half performance almost single handily kept McDonell in the game. He scored 18 of McDonell’s 31 first half points and allowed the Macks to keep it close while Eion Kressin was forced to sit with two early fouls.
“First half was frustrating for me, but the team really picked me up a lot,” Kressin said.
After a halftime wakeup call from Schilling, according to Bohaty, the team came out reinvigorated. Kressin returned to the lineup and the Macks went on an 18-9 run that included 11 straight points from the free throw line.
Unlike on Friday night, when Altoona’s press caused chaos for McDonell, the Macks were able to beat Regis’ full-court press and work their magic in the half court.
“We realized what we messed up against Altoona and we really focused in on that in practice,” Kressin said.
Regis’ offense came primarily from Ruffini, Abe Rocksvold and Branton Paulsrud who scored 16, 15 and 10 points, respectively.
The Ramblers will look to bounce back when they visit Thorp for a 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday.
For McDonell, it’s another tough game on this homestand as 8-0 Alma Center Lincoln visits Chippewa Falls at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
McDonell 59, Regis 56
Regis (7-3): Abe Rocksvold 15, Luke Rooney 4, David Haselwander 3 Branton Paulsrud 10, Aaron Haselwander 3, JP Wolterstorff 3, Gabe Ruffini 16, Dane Becker 2.
McDonell (9-2): Logan Hughes 4, Jake Siegenthaler 5, JD Bohaty 30, Trent Witkowski 4, Eion Kressin 10, Isaac Bleskachek 6.
3-point goals: Regis 6 (Haselwander, Paulsrod 2, Ruffini 3). McDonell 5 (Siegenthaler, Bohaty 4).
Halftime: Regis 35-31.