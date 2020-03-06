The Thorp boys basketball team got everything it could handle in its playoff opener.
But all that matters is that the Cardinals are moving on.
Aidan Reis hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving the top-seeded Cardinals a 46-43 playoff win over ninth-seeded Prentice on Friday in Thorp. The Cardinals never led until Reis’ winner.
Isaac Soumis almost willed Thorp to victory himself, finishing with a game-high 32 points. Nobody else on the team had more than nine.
Thorp survives to face fifth-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran in tonight’s Division 5 regional finals.
Elsewhere in the Division 5 bracket:
McDonell 63, Bruce 23: The Macks had 10 different players score, with Eion Kressin leading the way with 13 points. Jake Siegenthaler added nine as McDonell returned to the regional finals for the sixth consecutive season. They’ll take on Clear Lake in the final.
Immanuel Lutheran 81, Turtle Lake 64: The fifth-seeded Lancers were too much to handle for the No. 4 seed. Immanuel Lutheran scored 45 points after halftime while holding the Lakers to 30. Ben Oster and Ryan Zimmerman each scored 16 points, while Paul Schierenbeck and Isaiah Plath each had 14.
Blair-Taylor 76, Eleva-Strum 56: The Wildcats got 24 points from Kyle Steien and 17 more from Isaac Nerby to advance to the regional finals. Nick Higley led Eleva-Strum with 18 points.
Alma Center Lincoln 52, Royall 43: Sixteen points from Austin Calkins and 14 from Justin Rowekamp pushed the Hornets into the regional championship. They’ll get another shot at Blair-Taylor there. The Wildcats won the regular season matchup 50-41.
Division 1
Chippewa Falls 83, Appleton East 63: The third-seeded Cardinals outscored the Patriots by 17 points after halftime to pull away into the regional finals. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt posted a game-high 29 points and 13 rebounds for Chi-Hi, and Nick Bruder added 24 points and five boards. A date with sixth-seeded D.C. Everest awaits in the next round.
Division 2
La Crosse Central 65, Menomonie 35: The Red Raiders, winners of four consecutive sectional titles, held the Mustangs to nine first-half points to cruise to victory. Statistics were not available at press time.
River Falls 66, Tomah 54: Payton Flood and Zac Johnson led the way with 15 points apiece as the fifth-seeded Wildcats upended the fourth-seeded Timberwolves.
Division 3
Altoona 56, Elk Mound 45: The second-seeded Rails will play for a regional championship after getting 19 points from Brayden Turk and 16 from Nate McMahon. Ben Heath scored 17 for Elk Mound. Altoona will host No. 3 Mauston in today’s regional final.
Bloomer 66, St. Croix Falls 64: The Blackhawks pulled off the upset of third-seeded Saints with help from 17 points by Connor Crane and 16 by Austin Thur. Sixth-seeded Bloomer takes on No. 2 St. Croix Central for the regional title Saturday.
Division 4
Aquinas 52, Regis 45: The second-seeded Ramblers led 23-12 at halftime, but a quick 14-2 run in the second half helped give the seventh-seeded Blugolds the upset victory. Statistics were not available at press time.
Spring Valley 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 57: A 3-point attempt late in the game rimmed out for the Bulldogs, ensuring the third-seeded Cardinals would avoid the upset. Spring Valley got a big boost from Mike Bauer’s 18 points. They needed to overturn a two-point halftime deficit as the sixth-seeded Bulldogs proved to be a tricky test.
Dakota Herrman finished with 15 points to lead the Bulldogs. Spring Valley meets Cameron in the regional final.
Fall Creek 63, Whitehall 61: The sixth-seeded Crickets held off a late surge to upset the No. 3 Norse. Fall Creek led by 10 with four minutes left, and did just enough to advance to the regional finals. Jayden Fitch powered the effort with 23 points, and Teigen Ploeckelman contributed 15 of his own.
Devon McCune scored a game-high 26 points for Whitehall.
Durand 78, Melrose-Mindoro 67: The Panthers pulled away with help from 20 points each by Gunnar Hurlburt and Caden Berger. Joe Biesterveld chipped in with 13 for top-seeded Durand, which will face No. 4 Onalaska Luther for a regional title on Saturday.
Luther 61, Mondovi 50: The fifth-seeded Buffaloes couldn’t spring an upset of the No. 4 seed, and saw their season come to an end. Statistics were not available at press time.
Cameron 60, Colfax 50: The Heart O’ North champion Comets held off the Vikings to advance to the regional finals, where they’ll face Spring Valley. Statistics were not reported.