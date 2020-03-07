Hudson went on a 10-point run early in the second half and held a 38-33 lead with 11:41 to play.
Eau Claire North coach Todd Marks called a time out.
“Coach told us how hard we’d worked all year and that he didn’t want us to waste it,” said Kyle Greenlund, who hit a huge free throw in the final minute. “We all pulled together and got it done.”
Led by the incomparable Dalton Banks, the Huskies answered with a 10-2 run of their own and went on to a 52-44 win in an intense regional final thriller Saturday night at the Doghouse.
“With the season on the line, the kids seized the momentum,” Marks said. “Everybody stepped up and showed incredible guts.”
It put the Doghouse in bedlam.
The victory advances the Huskies (17-7) within two wins of a state tournament berth. They face No. 1 seed Kimberly in the sectional Thursday at Wisconsin Rapids.
“This is really exciting,” Greenlund said. “You don’t get this opportunity very often.”
North built its lead to five points only to see two solo free throws by Hudson’s Luke Healy cut the lead to 47-44 into the final minute of play.
Greenlund, who came off the bench, was fouled with 52 seconds to play. He made the first of two tosses to give the Huskies a more comfortable four-point lead.
“Kyle is one of our best free throw shooters but with the game on the line it was a tough situation,” Marks said. “But I believed in him.”
Greenlund said, “My teammates had confidence in me and I knocked it down.”
The Huskies got a steal by Banks and a raceaway basket seconds later and Henry Wilkinson went to the line with 19 seconds left to apply the dagger by making two free throws.
But it was Banks’ play throughout that carried the Huskies. He scored 30 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and was credited with five assists, all high figures in the game.
“He gets my vote for Mr. Basketball,” Hudson coach John Dornfeld said. “He does everything and makes his teammates better.”
Although the Huskies had beaten Hudson twice during the regular season, this was not the same Raiders team.
They were super quick, worked together extremely well and put up as tough a defense as North had faced all season.
“They were really athletic and forced us to play our best,” Marks said.
Dornfeld said he was proud of the way his team finished the season (17-6) and that he has five of his top eight players back next year. One of them will be Brandon Moeri, who scored seven early points before being helped from the floor with what was called an ankle dislocation with 10:53 left in the first half.
“We hated to lose him at that point,” Dornfeld said.
Similar to their 75-56 win over Memorial Friday, the Huskies blasted out of the gate for an early 14-2 lead. But this time, they were challenged as Hudson scored 12 straight points to tie the game.
It was a fierce battle back and forth from that point.
Banks hit all five of his 3-pointers in the first half and with triples added by Chad Kron, Ashton Kallstrom and Luke Warren, it led to a 32-28 halftime lead.
But with five different players scoring, the Raiders bolted out to the 38-33 lead which reached 40-35 moments later before the Huskies answered with eight straight points, four each by Banks and Kallstrom and made it 47-42 with baskets by Banks and Henry Wilkinson to set up the exciting final three minutes.
“Henry had huge baskets and gave us great energy,” Marks said. “The moment was not too big for him.”
The Huskies limited Hudson to just five second half field goals and only one in the last 11 minutes of the game.
“The defense locked in,” Marks said. “It came down to guts and will.”
In particular, he praised the defensive work of Kron on the usually high-scoring Healy, who was held to just three points.
Kallstrom added 11 points for the Huskies while seven Raider scorers were led by Cole Jacobson with eight.
NORTH 52, HUDSON 44
Hudson: FG FT TP –Luke Healy 2-9 2-6 7, Brandon Moeri 3-4 0-0 7, Bennett Swavely 3-5 0-0 7, Carter Herink 2-6 0-0 4, Charlie Neuenschwander 1-5 4-4 6, Mateo Renta 0-3 0-0 0, Cole Jacobson 4-6 0-0 8, Brock Welle 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 17-43 6-10 44.
North: Chad Kron 1-5 0-0 3, Dalton Banks 11-23 5-9 30, Ashton Kallstrom 5-8 0-0 11, Elyjah Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Warren 1-4 0-0 3, Kyle Greenlund 0-1 1-2 1, Henry Wilkinson 1-1 2-2 4, Jarrett Loe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 6-8 52.
Halftime: North 32-28. 3-point goals: Hudson 4-9 (Moen 1-1, Healy 1-2, Swavely 1-2, Welle 1-2, Renta 0-1, Jacobson 0-1), North 8-21 (Banks 5-9, Kron 1-4, Kallstrom 1-2, Warren 1-4, Greenlund 0-1). Rebounds: Hudson 21 (Swavely 5, Neuenschwander 5), North 26 (Banks 15); Assists: Hudson 5, North 9 (Banks 5); Fouls: Hudson 12, North 9. Turnovers: Hudson 9, North 10. Officials: Tim Widiker, Logan Kimberly, Nicolas Bean.