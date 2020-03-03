CHETEK — Kyle Bilodeau has been waiting a long time for this. An early growth spurt led to perpetual muscle issues during his first three years of high school, an inevitable pulled hamstring or calf seemingly always keeping him off the court.
But now the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser boys basketball senior is healthy, and ready for his postseason moment.
“It’s my last chance in high school,” said Bilodeau, who will soon play at UW-Superior. “I’m going to give it everything I got. We’ve been waiting for years to make a run and I really think we’ve got a chance this year.”
Bilodeau led Chetek-Weyerhaeuser with 25 points, faciliated the offense from the paint, was a monster on the boards and swatted away a few Boyceville shots for good measure in a 60-39 regional quarterfinal victory Tuesday in Chetek. He helped his squad pull away in the second half in the postseason matchup of Bulldogs.
“He was playing like a senior who didn’t want to be done,” Chetek-Weyerhaeuser coach Hans Olson said. “He was giving his teammates open targets and he was just making good, solid basketball plays.”
With the win, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser earned itself a date with a second straight squad from the Dunn-St. Croix. The Bulldogs will travel to Spring Valley Friday to meet the third-seeded Cardinals in the Division 4 regional semifinals.
“They are extremely well-coached, they are scrappy, they are tough,” Olson said of Spring Valley. “When you move on in the tournament, you’re always going to keep facing a better team. It’s going to be a really tough challenge.”
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser took the lead for good with six and a half minutes remaining in the first half, breaking a 14-14 tie with a Carter Hanson shot inside. A 22-5 run in a seven-minute span in the second half made sure the team wouldn’t sweat out the final few minutes.
Boyceville’s Logan Knudtson kept his Bulldogs within striking distance in the first half with a stellar individual effort, scoring Boyceville’s first 16 points of the game on four 3-pointers and a pair of 2s. His work, along with a slow shooting start for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, put Boyceville up once and forced two ties in the early going.
“The kid, he’s a basketball player,” Boyceville coach Colby Dotseth said. “He’s been tough all year. He wanted to take anybody to the hole he could all year long. He was seeing the rim and seeing the basket really well.”
Knudtson didn’t have as much success in the second half but still found some space, scoring 10 points. But when Chetek-Weyerhaeuser found its rhythm, an offense nearly entirely coming from Knudtson wasn’t going to keep up.
Bilodeau scored three straight buckets to start the 22-5 run, putting Chetek-Weyerhaeuser up 32-23 with 14 minutes remaining. He accounted for 11 of the 20 points by the end of the stretch, which saw Chetek-Weyerhaeuser pull ahead 48-28 with just under eight remaining. All that was left was to play out the final few minutes of Boyceville’s season.
“My teammates did a really good job finding me,” Bilodeau said. “Pouring it inside and out, inside and out, finding the easy shot and not just forcing it right away. Once we got in the flow, it was over. They couldn’t stop us.”
Boyceville graduates three seniors, Knudtson, Brendan Sempf and Cade Klefstad.
“They’ve had three coaches in four years, which is never easy on a young kid,” Dotseth said. “But they battled through, never quit, never folded all year long.”
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 60, Boyceville 39
Boyceville (4-18): Brendan Sempf 4, Connor Sempf 3, Logan Knudtson 26, Connor Larson 4, John Klefstad 1, Cade Klefstad 1.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (13-10): Dakota Herrmann 4, Broc Haas 3, Carter Hanson 14, Sammy Grotberg 9, Ashton Kummet 3, Joseph Jensen 2, Kyle Bilodeau 25.
3-pointers: Boyceville 5 (C. Sempf, Knudtson 4), Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8 (Hanson 4, Kummet, Bolodeau 3).
Halftime: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 24-18.