MARSHFIELD — There was reason to question if sectional boys basketball action would even be played right up until tip-offs across the state Thursday night.
The WIAA announced earlier in the day attendance would be limited at all prep games the rest of the winter season and that the upcoming state tournament will no longer be played at the Kohl Center in Madison.
“It’s been something like you’ve never seen before,” Chippewa Falls coach Jason Proue said.
Unfortunately for Proue and his Cardinals, the show going on meant he got just one final game with this group. Time will tell if COVID-19 leads to this game being the end of Neenah’s season too.
Neenah’s Jacob Dietz hit on a putback layup with under one second left and the Cardinals couldn’t pull off a miracle last-second heave, handing the Rockets a 49-47 triumph in the Division 1 sectional semifinals Thursday in Marshfield.
“It was a nice, tight battle,” Proue said. “The ball bounced their way at the end, and that was the difference.”
Chi-Hi tied the game 22 seconds earlier on a Joe Reuter basket, and Reuter started the final Neenah possession in style with a block on Max Klesmit with two seconds left. But that deflected ball went right to Dietz to the left of the basket, and he rose right up for the easy layup.
“I was just in the right place at the right time,” Dietz said. “I just tried to get up on the glass and it went in.”
Chippewa Falls’ final attempt was a three-quarter court pass to Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, but he was unable to complete the catch as the buzzer sounded.
The Cardinals had to claw their way back in it after getting out to a slow start, taking 14 minutes to reach double digits when Jacob Walczak hit a 3 to cut the Neenah lead to 18-10. Thankfully for Chi-Hi, the Rockets didn’t find much of a rhythm either outside of speedy sophomore point guard Chevalier Emery Jr., who recorded nine points in the time it took the entire Cards squad to reach 10.
“Chevalier, it’s kind of a running joke on our team (that) he’s struggled with layups,” Neenah coach Lee Rabas said. “He picked a great game to make his layups.”
Chippewa Falls was able to nearly dig itself out of the eight-point deficit thanks to a strong final three and a half minutes of the first. Walczak closed the frame with a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute and a half to cut the Rocket lead to 22-20 at the break.
“It really kept us in it,” Proue said of the defense. “I don’t know there’s a team that could play this team better defensively than what we did tonight. I’m really proud of the effort we put forth on that end, and then offensively we kept shooting.”
Rogers-Schmidt opened the second with an old-fashioned 3-point play and an additional shot from the charity stripe to give the Cardinals the lead. Chi-Hi went up by as much as four with 7:47 remaining, but Neenah struck back thanks largely to the work of Dietz and Carter Thomas. The Rockets took the lead back with 6:16 to go and never relinquished it.
The Chippewa defense stood tall against Neenah’s star guard Klesmit, a Wofford commit. He hit the first basket of the game, a 3-pointer, and was held without a field goal the rest of the way for a six-point performance.
“That’s a credit to not just Joe and Peyton, who were primarily on him, but Nick (Bruder) switched on him and gave him some tough looks,” Proue said. “We had some good help gaps with other guys to really slow him down.”
The Rockets were able to handle Klesmit’s quiet night thanks to 17 points from Dietz and 12 from Emery Jr.
The loss ended the high school careers of three Cardinal seniors, Rogers-Schmidt, Bruder and Mitch Howard.
“All three of them are irreplaceable in their own way,” Proue said. “They’ve been the glue. They kept us together. They’re going to be very successful people moving forward.”
Rogers-Schmidt led the squad with 18 points in his final Cardinal outing.
There was no general admission to the contest due to the WIAA mandate, but the crowd was not empty. Despite the cavernous nature of Marshfield’s Boson Company Fieldhouse, the friends and family that were allowed in kept up a lively atmosphere.
“This morning was probably the scariest part, when we got the email saying they were going to limit the people that were going to be there,” Proue said. “Then you see all those other cancellations that are going to happen and have already happened. It makes you think a little bit. But I’m just glad that we were able to play this game.”
Neenah is scheduled to play Kimberly in the sectional final thanks to Kimberly’s 70-42 victory against Eau Claire North Thursday. That is, if action continues.
Before leaving the fieldhouse, Rabas walked to center court and took a photo of the near empty gym.
He gave a simple explanation to those still in attendance: This might be the final moment of the basketball season, after all.
Neenah 49, Chippewa Falls 47
Chippewa Falls: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 18, Joe Reuter 8, Jake Spaeth 1, Nick Bruder 8, Jacob Walczak 9, Mason Monarski 3.
Neenah: Chevalier Emery Jr. 12, Max Klesmit 6, Charlie Wolfgram 4, Carter Thomas 10, Jacob Dietz 17.
3-pointers: Chippewa Falls 5 (Walczak 3, Rogers-Schmidt, Monarski), Neenah 4 (Dietz 3, Klesmit).
Halftime: Neenah 22-20.