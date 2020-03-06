A first look at the scoreboard midway through the first half told the story of the game.
It showed North with a surprising 20-4 lead. And the Huskies never let up.
In a complete turnaround from last week’s five-point loss at the Eagles Nest, the Huskies were on fire in a 75-56 playoff-opening win in the 149th intracity basketball game Friday night at the Doghouse.
“We used last week’s game as a wake-up call and it motivated us,” said Ashton Kallstrom, who teamed with Chad Kron to lead the early charge. “We locked in right away and said we were going to be the tougher team.”
The win advances North (16-7) to tonight’s regional final against Big Rivers rival Hudson at 7 p.m. at the Doghouse.
It was the super-charged early play of Kallstrom and Kron, who teamed up for 43 points for the game; Dalton Banks' takeover to start the second half and Kron’s free throw shooting down the stretch that powered the Husky win.
“The key to the game was the early lead,” North coach Todd Marks said. “We didn’t have to scramble. We got the lead and stayed solid.”
The Huskies never let the lead slip under eight points in the first half and kept the margin between 10 and 15 points and more through the second half.
“North earned the right to play at home and came out and knocked their shots down,” Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. “After that, we played good defense but they responded to the runs we made.”
Kallstrom, with two 3-pointers, and Kron, who contributed seven points, teamed up to score the Huskies' first 17 points and when Henry Wilkinson drilled a 3, it was 20-4 with just over 10 minutes to go in the first half.
Memorial, which finished 9-14 for the season, countered with Caden Boser hitting eight points and the lead was cut to 24-16 but Banks answered with a 3, his only basket of the first half, and North went on to a 33-21 halftime lead.
“Ethan (Van Grunsven) hit a big 3 right before halftime to keep us alive,” Brieske said. “But then Banks made sure we didn’t get back in the game to start the second half.”
Banks, who finished with 17 points and a game-high 17 rebounds, made eight straight points, pushing the lead to 42-25. That was way too much for the Old Abes to overcome.
Kron led the Huskies with 22 points and Kallstrom finished with 21 while Henry Wilkinson followed Banks with nine points off the bench.
North shot 47% from the field and limited Memorial to just 37%. The Huskies also had a wide 21-6 margin in free throws.
“This was not really revenge,” Marks said. “The kids just locked in and took the game plan and executed it to perfection.”
Seniors Caden Boser and Tanner Linduski did their best to keep Memorial alive, combining for 40 points but didn’t get a lot of scoring support.
Boser closed out his career with 22 points and 14 rebounds while Linduski finished with 18 points.
The game was the rubber match between the two teams. North won 72-69 at the Doghouse while Memorial took a 71-66 win last week.
North takes on a Hudson team it defeated by 74-51 and 64-54 in Big Rivers play.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season,” Kallstrom said. “We just have to stay disciplined and get it done.”
Marks said that the teams know each other well and it will come down to “who can make the plays to win.”
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 75, EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 56
Memorial: FG-A FT-A TP – Mekhi Shaw 2-9 2-4 6, Altherelle Robbins 0-4 2-2 2, Ethan Van Grunsven 3-8 0-0 8, Tanner Linduski 8-14 0-0 18, Caden Boser 10-23 2-2 22. Totals 23-62 6-8 56.
North: Chad Kron 7-13 9-11 24, Dalton Banks 6-15 4-6 17, Ashton Kallstrom 7-15 5-6 22, Kyle Greenlund 1-1 0-0 2, Henry Wilkinson 3-3 2-2 9, Eli Persons 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-51 21-28 75.
Halftime: North 33-21. 3-point goals: Memorial 4-22 (Shaw 0-5, Robbins 0-1, Van Grunsven 2-6, Linduski 2-4, Boser 0-6), North 6-18 (Kron 1-4, Banks 1-3, Kallstrom 3-6, Johnson 0-1, Warren 0-2, H. Wilkinson 1-1, Loe 0-1). Rebounds: Memorial 31 (Boser 14, Linduski 4, Robbins 4), North 33 (Banks 17, Loe 7). Assists: Memorial 5 (Shaw 2), North 9 (Banks 3, Greenlund 3). Fouls: Memorial 24, North 11. Turnovers: Memorial 14, North 9. Officials: Kevin Hogland, Tyler Schroyer, Nick Weisenbeck.