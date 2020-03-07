THORP — The start of Thorp boys basketball’s tournament path hasn’t been as smooth as you might expect from a No. 1 seed.
On Friday, the Cardinals needed a last-second 3-pointer from Aidan Reis to fend off an upset-minded Prentice team. Saturday’s regional final put Thorp’s mental fortitude to the test once again, and for a second straight day the team survived to keep its hope for a state tourney run intact.
Isaac Soumis came alive in the second half, scoring all 10 of his points after the break, as Thorp bested Immanuel Lutheran 56-49 for a Division 5 regional title in Thorp. It secured the program’s first regional title since 2014.
“All teams have games in the tournament where there are white knuckles,” Thorp coach Rich Sonnentag said. “We’re fortunate, maybe, to be here playing tonight, but I think the boys took that opportunity and used it, which is pretty special.”
The ferocity of the teams’ celebration after the final buzzer showed how much it meant to the group to secure hardware once again. Soumis shook the trophy in the air, with his teammates jumping up and down around him.
“We started really slow on the season, playing a lot of new boys,” Sonnentag said. “We were 0-3 at one point. I’m not sure, I think we’re at about 18 wins now, 19 wins. That’s a pretty impressive run. I’m proud.”
Thorp is at 19 wins, to be exact, with big man Soumis serving as a major reason for the squad’s success. But he was limited to a mostly spectator role in the first 18 minutes, working to break Immanuel’s triangle-and-2 defense.
The Lancers took advantage on the other end, taking leads thanks largely to the inside presence of Ben Oster and the outside shooting of Ryan Zimmerman.
The impressiveness of Oster’s success was increased considering the talented big man he was going up against. He put up nine of his 13 points on the night in the first 14 minutes of play, with a majority coming from the paint.
“Ben, he was one of my big players this year,” Immanuel coach Tom Williams said. “I’ll miss him for next year.”
Britten Rutz gave the Lancers their largest lead of the night when he hit from the right wing to push his team ahead 20-16 with 1:53 remaining in the first half, but a late Cardinal run put the home team back on top. Thorp put up seven points in the final 1:12 of the first, concluding with a Zander Rockow 3 at the buzzer, to go ahead 23-20 at the break.
“It got us rolling again,” Rockow said of the late surge. “It brought our energy levels up way more and got us fighting.”
The teams traded baskets to start the second before Thorp started to pull away with about 14 and a half minutes remaining. The Cards notched three straight baskets to break a 28-28 tie, then really pushed the lead out starting at the 8:30 mark with a 14-0 run to go up 53-36.
“I think their size got to us a little bit,” Williams said. “But I’m not too disappointed. I think I got beat by a pretty good team.”
Immanuel clawed back, getting within six when Zimmerman hit a 3 with 10 seconds remaining, but Thorp was never really sweating in the closing minutes based on the Lancers’ time constraints.
With Soumis quiet in the first, other Cardinals stepped up. Aidan Reis often served as the commander of the offense, and he finished with a team-high 14 points. Jon Slagoski had 10 and Ethan Reis added seven, including three points on a deep pull-up shot from the center court logo.
“It really took all of us,” Soumis said. “I’m really proud of the boys.”
Immanuel, which only started one senior Saturday, ends its season at 17-6. Zimmerman finished with a game-high 17 for the Dairyland squad.
“There were a lot of tears in the locker room, but you just can’t feel bad when you go 17-6,” Williams said. “I think when they look back on it, they were a part of something really special for our school.”
The Cardinals will next face a familiar foe, matching up with McDonell in the sectional semifinal Thursday.
“We split with them in conference so it’s definitely going to be a battle,” Soumis said.
Thorp 56, Immanuel Lutheran 49
Immanuel Lutheran (17-6): Ryan Zimmerman 17, Paul Schierenbeck 6, Isaiah Plath 6, Ben Oster 13, Britten Rutz 4, Ethan Sydow 3.
Thorp (19-5): Zander Rockow 5, Jaxon Hurst 1, Jack Syryczuk 6, Ethan Reis 7, Jon Slagoski 13, Aidan Reis 14, Isaac Soumis 10.
3-point goals: Immanuel Lutheran 7 (Zimmerman 3, Schierenbeck 2, Plath, Sydow), Thorp 5 (Rockow, E. Reis, A. Reis 3).
Halftime: Thorp 23-20